Trump eyes new White House lawn project that could reshape presidential travel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering installing a White House helipad for Marine One, the latest potential update to the executive mansion’s grounds.

"President Trump has continued to make improvements at the White House and all around D.C. to benefit future presidents and Americans," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital when asked about the reported consideration on Monday morning.

The White House did not reveal additional details on the matter.

The helipad would protect the South Lawn’s grass from the powerful engines of the newer helicopters used by the president, the Wall Street Journal first reported Monday. It is unclear who would fund building the possible addition.

GOLDEN EAGLES, LIONS AND A WINGED LADY LIBERTY TOP TRUMP'S PROPOSED 250-FOOT DC 'TRIUMPHAL ARCH' DESIGNS

Trump’s White House renovations and broader D.C. beautification push have drawn both praise from supporters and criticism from preservationists and political opponents.

TRUMP REVEALS FIRST PHOTOS AFTER LINCOLN BEDROOM'S RENOVATION IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Recently, Trump replaced the West Wing Colonnade with polished black granite flooring along the "Presidential Walk of Fame."

Trump's ongoing construction of the White House Ballroom has also returned to the spotlight after security concerns surrounding large presidential events intensified following the April shooting tied to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

A 250-foot triumphal arch is proposed to sit near the Lincoln Memorial at a roundabout between Memorial Bridge and Memorial Avenue near the Arlington Cemetery Metro Stop.

WHITE HOUSE MAKEOVERS HAVE LONG SPARKED CONTROVERSY, WELL BEFORE PRESIDENT TRUMP'S $200M BALLROOM

Last year, President Trump directed the addition of stone pavers to the Rose Garden lawn, a change designed to better accommodate press conferences and ceremonial events which is now dubbed the "Rose Garden Club."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Throughout its 223-year history, the iconic residence has seen numerous updates — both large and small — under nearly every administration, including the creation of the first Oval Office in 1909 under the Taft administration, and the addition of the East Wing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt's tenure.