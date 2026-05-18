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New York

Payroll data exposes six-figure salaries behind transit strike grinding NYC travel to a halt

The strike is estimated to cost the region $61M per day as unions reject a 9.5% raise offer from the MTA

By Robert Schmad Fox News
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MTA, union leaders clash as LIRR strike begins Video

MTA, union leaders clash as LIRR strike begins

Long Island Rail Road workers launch a strike for the first time in three decades, impacting 300,000 daily commuters and jeopardizing millions in commerce. Union leaders and MTA officials express frustration, blaming each other for failed contract negotiations over pay and healthcare premiums. New York Governor Kathy Hochul attributes the disruption to 'reckless actions by the Trump administration.'

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Long Island Rail Road workers walked off the job on Monday after rejecting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s latest wage offer, snarling travel for hundreds of thousands of weekday commuters even as payroll data shows the striking employees already earn six-figure pay.

LIRR employees had am average income of $121,646 plus an average of $25,957 in overtime pay as of 2024, according to data provided by the railroad operator. While the typical LIRR employee makes about $150,000 a year, the median household on Long Island, which often contains multiple workers, earned just $131,000 in 2023, per the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The rail employees are striking because they feel the raise offered to them by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is not enough to compensate for the rising cost of living in the New York metropolitan area.

In addition to negatively impacting the travel plans of the estimated more than a quarter million people who ride the LIRR every day, the New York State Comptroller estimates that the strike will cost the region an average of $61 million per day.

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Members of Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen holding posters during strike outside NJ Transit headquarters in Newark

Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen held posters during a strike outside NJ Transit's headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, on May 16, 2025. About 450 union members walked off the job after pay talks with NJ Transit broke down, disrupting travel for roughly 350,000 commuters in New Jersey and New York City. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

"To every LIRR passenger whose trip is disrupted, know that the MTA left us no choice but to strike," Gil Lang, General Chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen’s LIRR General Committee, said of the strike. "We don’t want to be on the picket line. But after three years without raises, we cannot make any more compromises to cover for the MTA’s mismanagement."

The MTA, which manages the LIRR, offered the five unions representing the striking workers a raise of 9.5% over three years, an agreement that has already been approved by other transit unions, Newsday reported. To sweeten the deal, the MTA offered an additional 4.5% after the fourth year, provided the rail operators agree to productivity increases.

Commuters waiting for their train at the NJ Transit section of Penn Station in New York City

Commuters wait for their train at the NJ Transit section of Penn Station in New York City on May 20, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

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LIRR union leaders have called the terms offered to them unreasonable and demanded a 14.5% raise over four years with no strings attached. 

In addition to the generous pay, LIRR workers benefit from workplace rules that allow them to earn even more. If an LIRR worker operates electric and diesel vehicles on the same shift, or if they work in a rail yard and on an active train in one day, their contract entitles them to double pay. Three hundred twenty-five LIRR employees pull in $100,000 or more in overtime alone annually, according to data reviewed by the New York Post.

A conductor stands in a train of the Long Island Railroad

A conductor stands in a train of the Long Island Railroad (LIRR), the nations largest commuter train system, ahead of a possible strike by railroad workers in Penn Station, New York City, U.S., May 15, 2026. (REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

SAN FRANCISCO TEACHERS UNION STRIKE LEAVES 50,000 CHILDREN OUT OF SCHOOL

"I’m just trying to get home to my kids, and I have to still remember that they are still striking for their reasons so it’s not all about me," one Long Island commuter impacted by the strike told Gothamist. "But at the same time, whatever it is that they’re striking about, whoever is responsible for their inconvenience — I hope that they fix it because it is trickling down to everyone."

One teacher told CBS News that he had to wake up at 2 a.m. to catch a 4:30 a.m. shuttle bus into the city, as remote work is not possible for him. Multiple other commuters had similar stories.

"It’s just crazy," the teacher said. "It’s an inconvenience."

The strike is ongoing as of writing with no clear end in sight.

"We're far apart at this point," BLET national vice president Kevin Sexton said Saturday. "We are truly sorry that we are in this situation."

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has so far avoided publicly taking a side in the dispute, instead focusing on warning commuters about travel delays and providing information on what his administration is doing to help. 

The five unions representing the striking workers and the mayor's office did not respond when reached for comment by Fox News Digital on Monday.

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