The red-state winners in the climb to become America’s next economic powerhouse

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A corporate exodus is reshaping America’s business landscape — and deep-blue states are paying the price.

The stakes go far beyond bragging rights. Corporate headquarters bring high-paying jobs, investment and tax revenue; they also boost local economies and political influence.

According to a report by CBRE, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate brokerage firms, 725 companies relocated their headquarters between 2018 and 2025. And the trend was clear — businesses increasingly left high-tax, heavily regulated Democrat-led states like California and New York for Republican states offering lower costs, lighter regulation and faster growth, like Texas and Florida.

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And as companies increasingly relocate to Republican-led states, politicians in blue states are facing growing scrutiny over whether progressive tax-and-regulation policies are driving employers away, weakening growth and eroding the tax bases of some of America’s longtime economic powerhouses.

The frequency of relocations accelerated in 2025, outpacing 2024 levels as companies looked beyond traditional coastal hubs for expansion opportunities. CBRE found the number of firms citing "growth opportunity" as the primary reason for relocating jumped nearly 47% from a year earlier.

Texas emerged as the biggest winner in the battle for corporate America.

Executives continue to reassess operating costs, tax burdens and workforce growth prospects while deciding where to invest for the future — and many landed on cities throughout the Lone Star State.

Dallas-Fort Worth captured more than any metro area in the country with 111 headquarters relocations between 2018 and 2025. Austin secured another 88 and Houston added 31 in that same seven-year span.

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Taken together, those three Texas markets accounted for more headquarters gains than many states in their entirety.

Florida, especially Miami, has also emerged as a major beneficiary of the corporate relocation wave. Over the past year, six companies moved operations to Miami from high-cost hubs including Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Boston, drawn by Florida’s lower taxes, growing tech scene and access to East Coast markets.

Companies told CBRE that Miami’s fast-growing startup culture and expanding pool of finance and tech talent make it an increasingly attractive destination, while international firms are also flocking to South Florida for its strong travel, tourism and beauty industries.

Meanwhile, deep blue California experienced the steepest losses.

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The San Francisco Bay Area posted a net loss of 163 headquarters over the same period Texas saw its gains, according to the report.

CBRE said companies leaving California metros frequently cited high taxes, labor regulations and rising cost-of-living pressures as key reasons for relocating elsewhere.

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While traditional business powerhouses like New York and Chicago remain deeply entrenched in corporate America, there's a broader debate over whether legacy cities can continue holding onto top employers and investment.

The New York City metro-area, which includes Newark and Jersey City, saw the second-highest number of departures with nine headquarters leaving for other states from 2024 to 2025. And the debate over increasingly progressive policies in the city has led to threats of more departures.

Citadel founder Ken Griffin, who relocated his hedge fund from Chicago to Miami in 2022, has repeatedly warned that rising taxes, crime and anti-business policies could drive more companies away from cities like Chicago and New York.

New York remains the nation’s largest corporate hub, home to 114 Fortune 1000 headquarters. The recent moves represent only a small slice of the region’s business base and resulted in a loss of about 5,200 jobs.

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The migration patterns are becoming increasingly politically significant.

Economic performance frequently shapes midterm messaging, and corporate relocations are poised to feature prominently in debates over tax competitiveness, regulation and the broader business climate.

The issue is drawing even more attention as Democrats in several blue states push billionaire taxes and other progressive policies that critics warn could drive more companies and wealthy residents out.

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Whether the trend endures remains uncertain.

But for now, the corporate migration is reinforcing a broader reality: Taxes, regulation and cost of living are no longer secondary political issues. They are increasingly determining where businesses invest, where jobs move and which states gain — or lose — economic power.