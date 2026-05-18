Jackson protests as Supreme Court uses Louisiana gerrymandering ruling to instruct lower courts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson protested the Supreme Court’s decision to use their recent ruling in a Louisiana gerrymandering case to instruct lower courts on how to define the Voting Rights Act, a move that could wipe out previous legal victories for voting rights groups.

The Court on Monday sent a Mississippi case back down to U.S. District Court "for further consideration" following their ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which rejected race-based gerrymandering.

"This case presents only the question of Section 2’s private enforceability, which our decision in Louisiana v. Callais … did not address," Jackson dissented, referencing Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. "Thus I see no basis for vacating the lower court’s judgment."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.