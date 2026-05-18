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Supreme Court

Jackson protests as Supreme Court uses Louisiana gerrymandering ruling to instruct lower courts

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson protested the Supreme Court’s decision to use their recent ruling in a Louisiana gerrymandering case to instruct lower courts on how to define the Voting Rights Act, a move that could wipe out previous legal victories for voting rights groups.

The Court on Monday sent a Mississippi case back down to U.S. District Court "for further consideration" following their ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which rejected race-based gerrymandering.

"This case presents only the question of Section 2’s private enforceability, which our decision in Louisiana v. Callais … did not address," Jackson dissented, referencing Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. "Thus I see no basis for vacating the lower court’s judgment."

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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