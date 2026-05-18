Trump’s Taiwan ‘negotiating chip’ remark sparks alarm over how far he'd shift US-China policy

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President Donald Trump suggested Friday that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan could factor into broader negotiations with China, drawing a swift response from Taiwan’s president and reigniting debate in Washington about the future of longstanding U.S. policy toward the island.

Asked by Fox News whether he would move forward with a delayed $14 billion weapons package for Taiwan, Trump replied: "I’m holding that in abeyance, and it depends on China. It’s a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It’s a lot of weapons."

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te pushed back hours later, calling U.S. arms sales "the most vital deterrent" to regional conflict and insisting Taiwan "shall never be sacrificed or traded away."

Trump’s comments came as the administration continues to hold up a $14 billion Taiwan weapons package first approved in principle in late 2025, fueling growing debate in Washington over whether Trump is steering U.S. policy back toward a more traditional form of "strategic ambiguity" — or recasting support for Taiwan through a more openly transactional lens tied to broader negotiations with Beijing.

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The White House could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ahead of Trump’s recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, bipartisan lawmakers warned in a letter that "American support for Taiwan is not up for negotiation."

The Taiwan issue already had emerged as one of the most sensitive flashpoints surrounding Trump’s mid-May summit with Xi in Beijing.

Following the meeting, China’s foreign ministry said Xi warned Trump that Taiwan remained the "most important issue" in U.S.–China relations and cautioned that mishandling it could lead to "clashes and even conflicts" between the two powers.

The White House later downplayed the exchange, with a senior administration official telling Fox News Digital both sides had simply reiterated their longstanding positions on Taiwan.

For decades, U.S. policy toward Taiwan has rested on a posture of "strategic ambiguity" — supporting Taiwan’s self-defense while avoiding an explicit commitment to militarily defend the island in the event of a Chinese attack.

Trump’s comments prompted competing reactions among foreign policy analysts, with some China hawks warning that treating Taiwan arms sales as negotiable could weaken deterrence and unsettle U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific, while others argued the remarks reflected a return to a more traditional interpretation of strategic ambiguity after years of increasingly explicit U.S. signaling toward Taiwan.

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"Trading Taiwan’s security for rhetoric from Beijing would be a strategic blunder of historic proportions," said retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank. "If the president does not proceed with the arms sale to Taiwan, he will jeopardize U.S.–Taiwan relations and weaken U.S. credibility globally."

Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the German Marshall Fund think tank, argued Trump’s comments blurred an important distinction at the center of longstanding U.S. Taiwan policy.

"Strategic ambiguity has nothing to do with providing arms to Taiwan," Glaser told Fox News Digital. "The Taiwan Relations Act requires that the United States sell defensive arms to Taiwan. No president has ever said that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan are a useful bargaining chip."

But some foreign policy analysts argued Trump’s comments reflected a deliberate effort to re-center U.S. policy around American priorities.

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"Trump has shaken up the Taiwan debate in Washington to a large extent," Lyle Goldstein, director of Asia engagement at Defense Priorities, told Fox News Digital.

Goldstein argued Trump’s comments reflected a return to a more restrained interpretation of "strategic ambiguity" after years of increasingly explicit U.S. signaling toward Taiwan under the Biden administration.

"Overall, his approach has been to return U.S. policy to ‘strategic ambiguity,’ especially in contrast to the Biden administration, which was lurching dangerously toward ‘strategic clarity,’ that threatened to spark a near-term U.S.–China war," Goldstein said.

During his presidency, former President Joe Biden repeatedly suggested the United States would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack — comments critics said pushed Washington closer toward "strategic clarity," even as White House officials maintained there had been no formal policy change.

Critics argued Biden’s remarks heightened tensions with Beijing, while supporters said the comments strengthened deterrence against potential Chinese aggression.

Goldstein argued Trump’s willingness to openly discuss Taiwan arms sales in the context of broader U.S.–China negotiations reflects a more restrained approach aimed at preserving stability between Washington and Beijing.

"Indeed, with these fresh comments Trump recognizes that both sides are responsible for maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait," Goldstein said. "He even went so far as to sternly admonish the leadership in Taipei for unnecessary risk-taking."

Trump long has taken a more transactional approach toward Taiwan than many traditional U.S. foreign policy hawks, previously arguing the island should pay the United States for its defense and accusing Taiwan of "stealing" America’s semiconductor industry.

He has also repeatedly framed Taiwan through the lens of semiconductor competition and supply-chain dependence, arguing the United States should reclaim a larger share of advanced chip manufacturing.

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"Trump’s new reflections on Taiwan illustrate an informed approach that recognizes the basic and fundamental truth that Taiwan is not a vital U.S. national security interest and that the U.S.-China relationship far outweighs the U.S.-Taiwan relationship in importance," Goldstein added.

The central question now facing lawmakers and U.S. allies is whether Trump’s rhetoric will ultimately affect the timing or conditions surrounding the pending Taiwan weapons package — a test many analysts see as critical to understanding how the administration intends to approach Taiwan going forward.