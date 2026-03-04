NY GOP candidate torches Columbia group over ‘Death to America’ post, tells them to ‘get the f--- out’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican front-runner for governor, blasted a pro-Palestinian Columbia University student group after it posted "Death to America" in Farsi following the reported killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

"To the Columbia University Students and Faculty who posted ‘Death to America’ — I have one message for you — Get the f--- out," Blakeman said in a video message obtained by Fox News Digital.

The controversy quickly spilled into the race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, with Blakeman arguing progressive leaders in New York have failed to confront what he calls rising anti-American extremism at elite universities.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest — which is not recognized by the university administration — describes itself as a coalition of student organizations that view a Palestinian state as "the vanguard for our collective liberation" and says it is a continuation of the Vietnam-era anti-war movement.

The group tweeted "Marg bar Amrika" — or "Death to America" — on Saturday after Khamenei was killed. X has since taken down the post.

The development infuriated Blakeman, who is now the top name in the GOP field following the withdrawal of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Blakeman called the situation "disgusting" in an ensuing statement and called for immediate action against the student group.

"Let’s be clear: this isn’t activism. It’s extremism and incites terror. American universities exist because of the freedoms, protections, and opportunities this country provides," Blakeman said.

"At Columbia University, something has gone seriously wrong for many years."

After the tweet disappeared, CUAD wrote that the social media platform forced the group to delete it to regain access to its account.

"[B]ut the sentiment still stands," they wrote, according to the New York Post, which reported the follow-up before X again deleted the post.

The group called Khamenei’s death "devastating news" and said their "hearts are with the Iranian people [who] have every right to defend [themselves] against Zionist warfare."

As the university ultimately reiterated that it does not recognize the organization, CUAD wrote on X that it has "no affiliation… with the fascist state functionary known as Columbia University."

"We operate completely outside of the purview of a registered student organization and are proud not to receive any recognition from that institution," said the group, which also organized the tent-filled anti-Israel "sit-in" protests of 2024 in part with Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil, a Syrian-born master’s graduate of Columbia’s School of International & Public Affairs, was held by the Trump administration at an immigration facility in Louisiana in the wake of the encampment controversy until a federal judge ordered him released.

A Columbia University statement to the Post read in part that CUAD is "illegally using the Columbia name."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hochul campaign for comment.