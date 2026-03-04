US 'winning decisively' against Iran, will achieve 'complete control' of airspace within days, Hegseth says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

War Secretary Pete Hegseth declared "America is winning" the war against Iran, saying the results in just four days of conflict have been "historic."

Hegseth says more fighters and bombers are arriving daily to the Middle East, adding that the U.S. and Israel have achieved "complete control" over Iranian airspace.

"America is winning decisively, devastatingly and without mercy," Hegseth said. "Only the United States of America could lead this. Only us. But when you add the Israeli Defense Forces, a devastatingly capable force, the combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist Iranian adversaries."

"They are toast, and they know it," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.