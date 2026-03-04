‘STRAIGHT OUTTA CONGRESS’: Top progressive concedes race after viral mockery for ‘embarrassing’ defeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive star Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has conceded her race for the U.S. Senate after suffering an "embarrassing" defeat to a lesser-known Democrat, state Rep. James Talarico.

A second-term congresswoman widely seen as one of the top voices in the Democratic Party, Crockett lost her primary to Talarico. The defeat not only crushes Crockett’s hopes of serving in the Senate but also places her political future in doubt as her House term ends in January.

After an initial election night outburst in which she blamed Republicans for coming up short against Talarico, Crockett conceded her defeat in a Wednesday morning social media post.

Crockett said she called Talarico on Wednesday morning and "congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee."

She urged Democratic unity, saying Texas is "primed to turn blue" and stating, "We must remain united because this is bigger than any one person."

"This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track," she said, adding, "With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

Memes of Crockett with the caption "STRAIGHT OUTTA CONGRESS" quickly began circulating on X.

Independent conservative journalist Nick Sortor posted on social media, "BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett has LOST the Democratic Primary for US Senate in TX, putting an END to her career in Congress. Jasmine had to decline reelection for her present seat in the US House in order to run for Senate, so she’ll be OUT after this year. Bye!"

Popular conservative influencer David Freeman, who goes by the account name "Gunther Eagleman," wrote, "Dear Jasmine Crockett, Waffle House in Dallas is hiring. Sincerely, America."

Conservative commentator Eric Daugherty mocked Crockett, writing she "STORMS OUT of her own event after crying ‘they cheated!’ following her brutal loss. She said REPUBLICANS rigged the election in areas with high black populations."

CROCKETT DISPUTES OPPONENT'S DENIAL OF 'MEDIOCRE BLACK MAN' COMMENT, CALLS OUT 'WELL-INTENTIONED WHITE FOLK'

Daugherty called the results an "embarrassing defeat" for Crockett. He quipped, "Wow, RACIST Texas Democrat voters just opposed a black female queen! How SHAMEFUL."

Libs of TikTok reposted a video of Crockett dancing in a congressional office hallway, with the caption, "Bye Jasmine!"

"Jasmine Crockett basically gave up her seat to run for Senate... And she just LOST the Democrat Senate Primary," Libs of TikTok mocked.

This comes after Crockett spent much of the race accusing many of her critics of opposing her candidacy on racial grounds.

In January, after podcasters and comedians Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang told listeners not to "waste" their money supporting her campaign, Crockett railed, "I really do think that the host said the quiet part out loud, which basically was: If a White man couldn’t do it, then why would a Black woman even have the audacity to think that she could?"

She also criticized other attack ads as racist, saying, "I see when they're sending out ads and they're darkening my skin. And I'm just like, I know what this is, right?"

TEXAS DEMOCRAT CRIES FOR VOTING TALARICO OVER CROCKETT BECAUSE 'WE NEED SOMEBODY WHO CAN WIN'

Crockett’s campaign had been widely criticized as out of step with Texas voters from day one, when her campaign announcement video was a simple shot of her to the sound of President Donald Trump mocking her as "low IQ."

Commentator Savanah Hernandez wrote, "As we say goodbye to Jasmine Crockett, never forget the campaign ad she released where Trump just calls her a ‘low IQ person’ for 30 seconds straight. A true piece of art that will never be forgotten."

Al Robinson, an African American author, reacted, "When your campaign message is built on hatred… division… and mocking entire groups of people… eventually voters get tired of it."

"Rep. Jasmine Crockett tried to build a brand on insults… calling people ‘white tears,’ throwing around Nazi comparisons, and making politics nothing more than a circus of outrage. But here is the uncomfortable reality. Leadership requires stability. Leadership requires responsibility. Leadership requires building something… not just tearing people down," said Robinson, concluding, "When your entire political strategy is built on insults instead of solutions… the result is predictable. You lose."

The Texas Senate seat is a critical race for both the GOP and Democrats. The winner of the general election in November will likely be a major determinant of which party will hold the majority in the chamber. On the Republican side of the aisle, long-time incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is heading into a runoff election with challenger state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Crockett and Talarico did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.