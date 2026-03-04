US submarine sinks Iranian warship by torpedo in a first since World War II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. submarine sunk a prized Iranian warship by torpedo, the first such sinking of an enemy ship since World War II, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Wednesday morning.

"The Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. Combat ineffective, decimated, destroyed, defeated. Pick your adjective," Hegseth said. "In fact, last night we sunk their prize ship, the Soleimani. Looks like POTUS got him twice. Their navy, not a factor. Pick your adjective. It is no more."

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.