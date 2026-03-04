Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

US submarine sinks Iranian warship by torpedo in a first since World War II

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
A U.S. submarine sunk a prized Iranian warship by torpedo, the first such sinking of an enemy ship since World War II, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Wednesday morning.

"The Iranian Navy rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf. Combat ineffective, decimated, destroyed, defeated. Pick your adjective," Hegseth said. "In fact, last night we sunk their prize ship, the Soleimani. Looks like POTUS got him twice. Their navy, not a factor. Pick your adjective. It is no more."

Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, speak during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Konstantin Toropin) (AP Photo/Konstantin Toropin)

