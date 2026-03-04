Expand / Collapse search
Former MLB star Mark Teixeira wins GOP primary in Texas congressional race

Former MLB All-Star Mark Teixeira won the Republican primary in Texas’ 21st Congressional District

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Former Major League Baseball star Mark Teixeira has clinched the Republican primary to succeed GOP Rep. Chip Roy in southwest Texas.

Teixeira secured more than 61% of the vote, avoiding a runoff in the 12-candidate primary field.

Teixeira announced his candidacy for the Lone Star State’s 21st Congressional District seat last August. The seat is currently held by Roy, who has said he is running for Texas attorney general.

The announcement of Teixeira’s campaign came days after Republican state lawmakers approved a redistricting map aimed at strengthening the GOP’s position in the 2026 election.

Mark Teixeira #25 of the National League looks on during pregame ceremonies prior to the 2024 All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Mark Teixeira #25 of the National League looks on during pregame ceremonies prior to the 2024 All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump endorsed Teixeira in the race, and Teixeira pledged to work with the president to secure the border and end what he described as "radical woke indoctrination."

The Club for Growth PAC, which — along with affiliated super PACs — contributed more than $250,000 to Teixeira’s candidacy, applauded his primary victory. Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said the group was "proud to have supported Teixeira in the race."

Mark Teixeira at the plate vs the D'Backs

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 18, 2016. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

"On the campaign trail, Mark Teixeira outlined his plan to lower taxes, cut red tape, and expand school freedom for every family in Texas. Voters believed in his vision, and rewarded him with the Republican nomination," McIntosh said.

Teixeira began his MLB career with the Texas Rangers after being selected fifth overall in the 2001 MLB Draft. His 14-season career included three All-Star selections, five Gold Gloves, three Silver Slugger Awards and a World Series title with the New York Yankees in 2009. Teixeira and his family moved back to Texas in 2021 after he retired from baseball.

Mark Teixeira

Texas Rangers designated hitter (23) Mark Teixeira doubles in the 5th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON. Texas won 9-8.  (Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Teixeira defeated fellow Republican candidate Daniel Betts, who ran unsuccessfully for Travis County district attorney last year.

The 21st Congressional District covers a heavily Republican area west of Austin and San Antonio.

On the Democratic side, Dr. Kristin Hook was leading the primary field with roughly 61% of the vote Tuesday night, setting up a general election matchup in November.

Teixeira described his primary win as a "huge victory."

"We’re going to run a strong race and win big in November, then hit the ground running to fight for Texas families," Teixeira said. "Thank you again, TX-21. God bless Texas, and God bless America."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

