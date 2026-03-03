Expand / Collapse search
US whiskey exports to Canada collapse nearly 70% after Trump tariff fight

Canada had been a roughly $250 million export market for US distillers before the trade dispute

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Spirits industry urges return to ‘zero-for-zero’ tariffs as Canada sales plunge Video

Spirits industry urges return to ‘zero-for-zero’ tariffs as Canada sales plunge

Chris Swonger, who leads the Distilled Spirits Council, says removing American spirits from provincial shelves has dealt a sharp blow to exports.

EXCLUSIVE: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A year after Canadian provinces yanked American whiskey from store shelves in a trade clash triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, U.S. spirits exports have collapsed by nearly 70%, gutting what had been one of the industry’s most important overseas markets.

In 2025, Canada slid from the second-largest destination for American spirits to sixth, as exports declined two-thirds to $89 million, according to data compiled by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

Before the dispute, the market had generated roughly $250 million annually for American distillers.

The drop was immediate and relentless. From March through December, exports fell from $203 million in 2024 to just $60 million in 2025 — a roughly $143 million wipeout.

FROM BOURBON TO BORDEAUX: TRUMP'S TARIFFS SPILL INTO GLOBAL BOOZE MARKETS

A shop worker in Canada removes U.S. alcohol from shelves in the wake of tariffs.

Canada was once a roughly $250 million export market for U.S. distillers before the trade dispute. (Arlyn McAdorey/Reuters)

Despite the lifting of some tariffs, most Canadian provinces continue to shut American alcohol out of retail stores.

"Our industry thrives in a zero-for-zero tariff environment," Chris Swonger, DISCUS president and CEO, told Fox News Digital.

The export downturn comes as Trump continues to use tariffs as economic leverage — a strategy his administration argues is designed to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and reduce trade imbalances.

While Swonger said the industry recognizes the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce trade imbalances, he noted that the loss of Canadian shelf space has had a significant impact on exports.

"Since Liberation Day, it’s unfortunate to report that our industry has lost over 70% of our exports to Canada because many provinces have decided not to carry American spirits," Swonger said.

‘WE WERE RIGHT’: HE TOOK TRUMP’S TARIFFS TO THE SUPREME COURT AND WON

President Donald Trump holding a poster of his administration's reciprocal tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Nowhere is the fallout felt more acutely than in Kentucky, the epicenter of America’s bourbon business.

The Bluegrass State is bourbon’s beating heart, producing 95% of the world's supply, employing more than 23,000 workers and generating a cool $9 billion annually, according to figures provided by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

RAND PAUL: BOURBON INDUSTRY 'HATES' BEING A TARGET IN US TRADE FIGHTS

A view of bourbon barrels aging in a rickhouse at the Woodford Reserve distillery.

Bourbon barrels age in a rickhouse at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles, Ky., on March 2, 2026. (Amanda Macias/Fox News Digital)

For distillers on the ground, the trade dispute doesn’t end at the border.

Owen Martin, master distiller at Angel’s Envy, said the consequences reach into the bourbon-making process itself.

"There are the tariffs on finished goods and on us shipping abroad, but I’m even thinking a step below that," Martin said.

Master distiller Owen Martin leads a bourbon tasting at Angel’s Envy in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 3, 2026.

Master distiller Owen Martin leads a bourbon tasting at Angel’s Envy in Louisville, Ky., on March 3, 2026. (Amanda Macias/Fox News Digital)

He pointed to barrels as one example. By law, bourbon must be aged in new American oak barrels, which can only be used once for bourbon production. But port casks — used to finish Angel’s Envy bourbon — can be reused multiple times.

"Those are the sorts of things, as a maker, that I have to be aware of in any given year," Martin said. "You have different opportunities and different challenges."

A view of the production facility at Angel’s Envy in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 3, 2026.

A view of the production facility at Angel’s Envy in Louisville, Ky., on March 3, 2026. (Amanda Macias/Fox News Digital)

Beyond supply chain pressures, the export downturn is largely tied to provincial retail bans in Canada. The majority of provinces have yet to restore American alcohol to government-run retail stores.

Swonger said the dispute has produced a striking irony between two whiskey-loving nations. 

"American consumers love Canadian whisky, and Canadians love Kentucky bourbon," he said. "We’re hoping this gets resolved."

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

