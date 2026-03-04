NATO defenses shoot down Iranian missile fired toward Turkey, defense ministry says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a ballistic missile launched from Iran towards its airspace was intercepted by NATO defense systems, marking a first in the conflict with Iran. A senior NATO military official confirmed to Fox News Digital that the alliance conducted the interception.

Turkey's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said that the missile was detected after it crossed into Iraqi and Syrian airspace before it was intercepted by NATO units in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Turkey’s resolve and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our esteemed nation remain at the highest level. All necessary steps to defend Turkish territory and airspace will be taken without hesitation," Duran said in a statement posted on X, adding that the country's response to "any potential hostile acts" would be in accordance with international law.

"We reiterate our warning to all parties to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in the region and lead to the spread of the conflict to a wider area. It is of great importance that all parties act with a sense of responsibility," Duran added.

Turkey's Defense Ministry issued a similar warning, saying that "Every step taken to defend our territory and airspace will be taken resolutely and without hesitation."

"We remind all parties that we reserve the right to respond to any hostile actions against our country," it said.

Turkish ⁠foreign minister Hakan Fidan reportedly spoke with Abbas Araghchi after the incident and conveyed his displeasure, according to Reuters, which cited a Turkish diplomatic source.

A NATO spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the alliance condemned the incident and affirmed that it stood by Turkey.

"We condemn Iran’s targeting of Turkey. NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region. Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defense," a NATO spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

NATO has parts of a broader European ballistic missile defense system on Turkish soil, including an early-warning radar at the Kurecik base that can detect missiles from Iran.

Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, Iran has carried out a series of retaliatory attacks against U.S.-allied countries in the region. Turkey is the first NATO ally to have an Iranian missile encroach upon its airspace. On March 1, an Iranian retaliatory attack killed six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers supporting Operation Epic Fury in Kuwait.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.