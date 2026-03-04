Hegseth says the leader behind effort to assassinate Trump has been 'hunted down and killed' in Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that an Iranian leader behind a unit that attempted to assassinate President Trump has been killed in Iran amid Operation Epic Fury.

"The leader of the unit that attempted to assassinate Trump has been hunted down and killed," Hegseth said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

"Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh," Hegseth continued. "Now, this is not a ‘mission accomplished’ situation. This is simply a reality check."

In 2024, Iran-linked actors attempted to arrange a 2024 assassination plot to take out the president. Iran has previously threatened to assassinate Trump following the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

In 2022, an Iranian video depicted an assassination attempt on Trump while he played golf.

U.S. officials confirmed earlier this week that strikes on Iran, which began Saturday, killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump reflected on Khamenei's death in a call to ABC News' Jonathan Karl earlier this week, saying: "I got him before he got me."

"They tried twice," Trump continued, referring to Iran's previous attempts on his life. "Well, I got him first."

Meanwhile, Hegseth, on Wednesday, said that the combination of U.S. and Israeli intelligence and combat power "will control Iran and will control it soon."

"America is winning decisively devastatingly and without mercy," Hegseth said.