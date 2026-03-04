Expand / Collapse search
Pete Hegseth

Hegseth says the leader behind effort to assassinate Trump has been 'hunted down and killed' in Iran

'Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh,' Hegseth said

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the leader of the unit that attempted to assassinate President Trump has been killed in Iran amid Operation Epic Fury.

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that an Iranian leader behind a unit that attempted to assassinate President Trump has been killed in Iran amid Operation Epic Fury.

"The leader of the unit that attempted to assassinate Trump has been hunted down and killed," Hegseth said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

"Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh," Hegseth continued. "Now, this is not a ‘mission accomplished’ situation. This is simply a reality check."

Pete Hegseth at Department of War

FILE - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stands outside the Pentagon during a welcome ceremony for the Japanese defense minister at the Pentagon in Washington, Jan. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

In 2024, Iran-linked actors attempted to arrange a 2024 assassination plot to take out the president. Iran has previously threatened to assassinate Trump following the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani

In 2022, an Iranian video depicted an assassination attempt on Trump while he played golf.

U.S. officials confirmed earlier this week that strikes on Iran, which began Saturday, killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

Trump reflected on Khamenei's death in a call to ABC News' Jonathan Karl earlier this week, saying: "I got him before he got me."

"They tried twice," Trump continued, referring to Iran's previous attempts on his life. "Well, I got him first."

TRUMP SAYS US SANK 10 SHIPS IN IRAN STRIKE, ‘LAST, BEST CHANCE’ TO ACT 

Meanwhile, Hegseth, on Wednesday, said that the combination of U.S. and Israeli intelligence and combat power "will control Iran and will control it soon."

Composite image showing Trump and strike in Iran

President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Trump is reportedly considering backing militias in Iran to topple the regime.   (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images/Contributor/Getty Images)

"America is winning decisively devastatingly and without mercy," Hegseth said.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

