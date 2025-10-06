Greene calls for English as official language after Bad Bunny urges fans to learn Spanish ahead of Super Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday called for Congress to make English the official language of the United States in response to comments made by Bad Bunny, who urged Americans to learn Spanish ahead of his anticipated Super Bowl 60 halftime-show performance next year.

Greene called for congressional action in a post on X.

"Bad Bunny says America has four months to learn Spanish before his perverse, unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime," she wrote.

"It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America," she continued. "And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."

The selection of Bad Bunny, one of the most popular artists in the world, to headline the halftime show has drawn fierce criticism from some conservatives.

The reggaeton star previously said he would not tour in the United States due to concerns that his fans could be targeted in immigration raids at his shows.

The Trump administration has said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be at the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, addressed his scheduled performance during his monologue while guest-hosting "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend.

"I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy," he said, before teasing his critics in Spanish.

"If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn," he joked.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 designating English as the official language of the United States. The order formally declares English as the nation’s official language at the federal level.