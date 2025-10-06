Expand / Collapse search
Greene calls for English as official language after Bad Bunny urges fans to learn Spanish ahead of Super Bowl

The Georgia congresswoman called for English as official U.S. language after the reggaeton star's SNL joke

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday called for Congress to make English the official language of the United States in response to comments made by Bad Bunny, who urged Americans to learn Spanish ahead of his anticipated Super Bowl 60 halftime-show performance next year.

Greene called for congressional action in a post on X.

"Bad Bunny says America has four months to learn Spanish before his perverse, unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime," she wrote.

KRISTI NOEM TORCHES NFL AS 'WEAK,' VOWS ICE WILL SHOW UP AT SUPER BOWL AMID BAD BUNNY SCANDAL

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America," she continued. "And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."

The selection of Bad Bunny, one of the most popular artists in the world, to headline the halftime show has drawn fierce criticism from some conservatives.

The reggaeton star previously said he would not tour in the United States due to concerns that his fans could be targeted in immigration raids at his shows.

TRUMP ADVISOR SLAMS BAD BUNNY SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW PICK, WARNS ICE AGENTS ARE 'EVERYWHERE'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called for English to be the official language of the United States after comments in Spanish by Bad Bunny.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be at the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, addressed his scheduled performance during his monologue while guest-hosting "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend.

"I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy," he said, before teasing his critics in Spanish.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny during a past performance on "SNL50" in New York. (Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images)

"If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn," he joked.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 designating English as the official language of the United States. The order formally declares English as the nation’s official language at the federal level.

