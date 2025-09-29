Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Bad Bunny's ICE comments resurface as NFL fans debate selection of Super Bowl LX halftime show performer

Super Bowl LX will be at the 49ers' stadium

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Bad Bunny was selected to perform the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, and the choice didn’t exactly sit well with NFL fans during the night.

The three-time Grammy Award winner has emerged as one of the most popular recording artists since he debuted in the mainstream in 2016. But as the Puerto Rican’s popularity has grown, so has his platform. Recently, he used it to express fears about U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bad Bunny at the Knicks game

Bad Bunny watches game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

Bad Bunny said earlier this month he didn’t book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears that his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

In June, he recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico. 

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

NFL fans didn’t appear to be eager about seeing Bad Bunny at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ahead of Sunday’s announcement, Bad Bunny wrote on his X page that he would do at least one date in the U.S.

"I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States," he wrote.

Bad Bunny in New York in August 2025

FILE - Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" on Aug. 26, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Super Bowl LX is set for Feb. 8, 2026.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

