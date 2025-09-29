Bad Bunny's ICE comments resurface as NFL fans debate selection of Super Bowl LX halftime show performer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bad Bunny was selected to perform the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, and the choice didn’t exactly sit well with NFL fans during the night.

The three-time Grammy Award winner has emerged as one of the most popular recording artists since he debuted in the mainstream in 2016. But as the Puerto Rican’s popularity has grown, so has his platform. Recently, he used it to express fears about U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bad Bunny said earlier this month he didn’t book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears that his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D.

In June, he recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media in Puerto Rico.

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

NFL fans didn’t appear to be eager about seeing Bad Bunny at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ahead of Sunday’s announcement, Bad Bunny wrote on his X page that he would do at least one date in the U.S.

"I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States," he wrote.

Super Bowl LX is set for Feb. 8, 2026.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.