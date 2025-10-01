Trump advisor slams Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show pick, warns ICE agents are 'everywhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski warned Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be present at the 2026 Super Bowl after singer Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform at the halftime show.

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally," Lewandowski said on "The Benny Show." "Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you. Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be."

The three-time Grammy Award winner has frequently criticized ICE raids and ICE agents, going so far as to plan no U.S. dates on his latest tour out of fear of fans being detained by law enforcement.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D last month.

Lewandowski, who serves as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security, also called out the NFL for selecting a performer as polarizing as Bad Bunny.

"It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show," Lewandowski said. "We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them."

He concluded, "If there are illegal aliens, I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, go home."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Bad Bunny for comment.

When reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson reiterated, "There is no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States."