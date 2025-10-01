Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Trump advisor slams Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show pick, warns ICE agents are 'everywhere'

The Latin music singer avoided touring in the U.S. out of fear of immigration raids

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Corey Lewandowski says ICE agents will be at Super Bowl Video

Corey Lewandowski says ICE agents will be at Super Bowl

Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski responded to the news that Bad Bunny, who attacked ICE raids, would be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski warned Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be present at the 2026 Super Bowl after singer Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform at the halftime show.

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally," Lewandowski said on "The Benny Show." "Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you. Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be."

The three-time Grammy Award winner has frequently criticized ICE raids and ICE agents, going so far as to plan no U.S. dates on his latest tour out of fear of fans being detained by law enforcement. 

LATIN MUSIC ICON BAD BUNNY RECORDS ICE OPERATIONS, CALLS AGENTS ‘SONS OF B-------’

Corey Lewandowski at a House committee hearing

Corey Lewandowski criticized the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D last month.

Lewandowski, who serves as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security, also called out the NFL for selecting a performer as polarizing as Bad Bunny.

BAD BUNNY'S ICE COMMENTS RESURFACE AS NFL FANS DEBATE SELECTION OF SUPER BOWL LX HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMER

Bad Bunny noted why he's not touring in the U.S.

Latin music artist Bad Bunny said in a new interview that he doesn't have U.S. tour dates on his latest tour because he doesn't want ICE raids at the events.  (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

"It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show," Lewandowski said. "We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them."

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS HAIL NFL TAPPING TRUMP CRITIC BAD BUNNY FOR SUPER BOWL AS GOOD 'BUSINESS DECISION'

He concluded, "If there are illegal aliens, I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, go home."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Bad Bunny for comment.

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson reiterated, "There is no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue