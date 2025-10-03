Expand / Collapse search
Kristi Noem torches NFL as 'weak,' vows ICE will show up at Super Bowl amid Bad Bunny scandal

Kristi Noem calls NFL 'so weak' over Bad Bunny halftime show selection

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Corey Lewandowski says ICE agents will be at Super Bowl Video

Corey Lewandowski says ICE agents will be at Super Bowl

Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski responded to the news that Bad Bunny, who attacked ICE raids, would be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said immigration authorities will enforce the law at Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before criticizing the NFL, which she said was "so weak."

Noem was speaking with Benny Johnson on "The Benny Show" when she was asked about Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist slated to perform in the halftime show and the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy winner whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said last month he would not perform in the United States during his upcoming tour due to concerns about potential ICE raids at the shows.

BAD BUNNY'S ICE COMMENTS RESURFACE AS NFL FANS DEBATE SELECTION OF SUPER BOWL LX HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMER

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and federal agents with ICE.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee. Noem said immigration authorities will enforce the law at Super Bowl 60 in California.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque; Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I have the responsibility to make sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave safely. That's what America’s about," Noem told Johnson. "We'll be all over that place."

Noem said those attending big game should be law-abiding Americans "who love this country."

Johnson asked Noem about the decision to have Bad Bunny perform, given his views on ICE.

"They suck, and we'll win," Noem said of the NFL. "God will bless us, and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. And they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe.

"They're so weak. We'll fix it."

NOEM WARNS OF ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ THREAT LEVEL FOR ICE AGENTS, BLAMES 'LIES' FROM DEMOCRATS

Bad Bunny at the Met Gala

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art May 5, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Earlier in the week, Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski warned ICE agents would be present at the game.

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally," Lewandowski said on "The Benny Show." "Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you. Know that this is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be."

Bad Bunny has frequently criticized ICE raids and ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D last month.

Bad Bunny at the Knicks game

Bad Bunny watches Game 3 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden May 10, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NFL for comment.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

