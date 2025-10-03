Kristi Noem torches NFL as 'weak,' vows ICE will show up at Super Bowl amid Bad Bunny scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said immigration authorities will enforce the law at Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before criticizing the NFL, which she said was "so weak."

Noem was speaking with Benny Johnson on "The Benny Show" when she was asked about Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist slated to perform in the halftime show and the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy winner whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said last month he would not perform in the United States during his upcoming tour due to concerns about potential ICE raids at the shows.

"I have the responsibility to make sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave safely. That's what America’s about," Noem told Johnson. "We'll be all over that place."

Noem said those attending big game should be law-abiding Americans "who love this country."

Johnson asked Noem about the decision to have Bad Bunny perform, given his views on ICE.

"They suck, and we'll win," Noem said of the NFL. "God will bless us, and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. And they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe.

"They're so weak. We'll fix it."

Earlier in the week, Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski warned ICE agents would be present at the game.

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally," Lewandowski said on "The Benny Show." "Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you. Know that this is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be."

Bad Bunny has frequently criticized ICE raids and ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told i-D last month.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NFL for comment.