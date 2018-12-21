Government shutdown 2018: What would close and who would still need to work

A partial government shutdown is on the horizon.

With Democrats and President Trump seemingly at an impasse over a spending bill – particularly in regards to funding for border security – the government will partially shutter at midnight Friday. And Trump has warned that a closure would drag on “for a very long time.”

Trump has urged Senate Republicans to use the so-called “nuclear option” to pass a spending bill that includes enough funding for his border wall. The House scrambled to put together a package late Thursday that included the $5.7 billion the president wants.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has often rebuffed calls to use the nuclear option, which would change Senate procedure to require only a simple majority to approve the spending bill. With the current 60-vote threshold, the House-approved bill is unlikely to advance out of the Senate – and a government shutdown looms.

About one-quarter of the government would be affected in a shutdown.

According to a precedent set during the Reagan administration, federal workers can be exempt from furloughs if their jobs are related to national security or if they perform essential activities that “protect life and property.”

Read on for a look at what agencies would close in a partial shutdown and who would still be expected to work.

What departments would close?

Nine of the 15 Cabinet-level departments will shutter, along with dozens of agencies. Those departments are: Agriculture, Commerce, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, State, Transportation and Treasury.

Essential personal would still be required to work but without pay. Nearly 90 percent of the Homeland Security staff is deemed essential.

With the Interior Department shuttering, national parks and forests would likely close. This could impact the traditional Bracebridge Christmas dinner at Yosemite. During the government shutdown in January, the Interior attempted to make parks still accessible, but it’s unclear if it will do that again this go round.

Who will have to work without pay?

More than 420,000 people – including law enforcement and Homeland Security workers – will have to work with their pay withheld, according to Senate Democrats.

About 53,000 TSA employees, 54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents and 42,000 Coast Guard workers would be required to work without pay.

Additionally, about 5,000 Forest Service firefighters would need to work, according to Senate Democrats.

Who will be furloughed?

More than 380,000 people would be furloughed in the shutdown – meaning they would experience a temporary leave from their work.

This would include most of NASA, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Commerce Department and National Park Service workers. Additionally, about 52,000 IRS workers would be furloughed.

Would this affect the mail or holiday travel?

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will remain open as usual during a partial government shutdown because it is “an independent entity that is funded through the sale of our products and services, and not by tax dollars,” a spokesman told Fox News.

TSA agents, air traffic controllers and border security agents would also be required to work through a shutdown – albeit they might not get a paycheck right away.

Amtrak, a government-owned corporation, will also continue with normal operations during a short-term shutdown, a spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News.

