Gov. Hochul declares 'theory' of ‘good guy with a gun’ stopping armed 'bad guys' is over

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared at an event celebrating the implementation of stricter gun laws that the "theory" of "a good guy with a gun" stopping "bad guys" with guns is over in the Empire State.

"This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn't hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over," Hochul said Wednesday.

Her comments came amid the state rolling out new laws in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that New York’s regulations on obtaining a concealed carry permit were unconstitutionally restrictive.

The new laws took effect Thursday and ban people from carrying firearms at most hospitals, restaurants, transit systems, Times Square, parks, schools, theaters and other areas deemed "sensitive locations."

"We don't need guns on our streets. We don't need people carrying guns in our subways. We don't need people carrying guns in our schools. We don't need people carrying in our places of worship. We don't need them carrying them into bars or restaurants. Because that only makes people less safe," Hochul said Wednesday.

The governor said the legislation is in direct response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, explaining the new laws are New York leaders telling SCOTUS justices, " We're going to stand up, pass smart legislation."

"The Supreme Court with all this data, with all this knowledge, with a law that was working just fine in our state, decide to take us backwards, possibly opening the door to more tragedies when people can carry guns concealed," she said, citing data that New York has fewer deaths by firearms per 100,000 population than states with more lax gun laws.

"​​We're not deterred. We didn't back down. We stood up and fought back," she added.

The remarks follow liberal media outlets downplaying and criticizing a recent incident where an armed man in an Indianapolis mall shot and killed a shooter. Local police praised the armed citizen as a "good Samaritan" who prevented "many more people" from dying at the hands of the shooter.

New York City Eric Adams added in remarks Wednesday that "the U.S. Supreme Court's Bruen decision was the shot heard round the world that took dead aim at the safety of all New Yorkers."

"We will be posting signage at every entrance into Times Square informing those traveling through that the area is a gun-free zone and that licensed gun carriers and others may not enter with a gun unless otherwise specially authorized by law. As mayor of New York City and a former police officer, my top priority will always be the safety of all 8.8 million people who call this city home, so while the Supreme Court decision may have opened an additional river feeding the sea of gun violence, we are doing everything we can to dam it and keep New York the safest big city in America," he added.

Critics took to social media to mock the new laws, arguing criminals will disregard the rules, while law-abiding gun owners will comply and not have an opportunity to prevent deaths in the event of a tragic shooting.