GOP shores up Michigan effort as Dems lose Senate incumbent advantage

Republicans are making an early play for the open Senate seat in Michigan, which is now in play as Democrats brace to lose their incumbency advantage with the departure of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) announced a seven-figure expenditure on a new field program in the battleground state on Friday, emphasizing its effort to flip the long-time Democratic seat.

The Republican Senate campaign arm will prop up GOP frontrunner former Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan, months ahead of the state's official primary, where he still faces challengers in wealthy businessman Sandy Pensler and former Rep. Justin Amash.

Rogers, who is endorsed by former President Trump, is expected to come out the victor in the Aug. 6 primary.

The early spend includes ground-level infrastructure meant to increase Republican voter turnout and reach individuals who haven't yet locked in their plan for the November election, the NRSC said.

"The Michigan Senate race is one of our top pickup opportunities in 2024. This investment is a direct reflection of our confidence in Mike Rogers’ ability to flip this seat in November," NRSC spokesperson Maggie Abboud said in a statement.

"Today's unprecedented investment by the NRSC in support of Mike Rogers makes it very clear that not only is Michigan winnable, it's the top opportunity for Republicans to secure the Senate Majority," said Rogers campaign spokesperson Chris Gustafson in a statement.

"Along with our strong partnership with the Trump campaign and Republicans up and down the ballot, this investment allows our team to expand our outreach and share Mike’s message using a proven data-driven approach, and help ensure we defeat the Biden-Slotkin agenda to flip Michigan red in November," he added.

Stabenow's retirement has provided Republicans the opportunity to take on a candidate without an incumbent advantage, which is likely to be Democratic frontrunner Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. She also faces a primary challenger in actor Hill Harper.

Slotkin's campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

The race is rated as "Lean Democratic" by non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report, alongside other close Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin.

In response to the announced buy, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesperson Maeve Coyle said in a statement, "Republicans are engulfed in a radioactive, expensive primary that will leave their eventual nominee deeply damaged."

"Meanwhile, every day is bringing new and damaging revelations about National Republicans’ chosen candidate Mike Rogers — like how he supports a national abortion ban, enriched himself through ties to Chinese businesses, and ditched Michigan to live in a million dollar Florida mansion the first chance he got," she said.

Michigan is considered a significant pickup opportunity for Republicans, both congressionally and in the presidential race. In an April Fox News Poll, Trump led President Biden in Michigan by three points, 49% to 46%. In April 2020, Biden led Trump 49% to 41%.