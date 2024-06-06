Expand / Collapse search
Obama stresses critical Dem Senate majority for appointing preferred judges

President Biden hit a milestone last month by appointing his 200th judge and outpacing Trump

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Former President Obama emphasized the importance of preserving the Democratic Senate majority during a fundraiser Wednesday night, highlighting the chamber's unique ability to confirm judges nominated by the president. 

"The ability to get judges appointed — never been more critical than it is today," he said during the event in Potomac, Maryland. 

"On the legislative side, there have been some remarkable achievements that were only achieved because of that very slender, narrow win that we had," he added, according to a partial transcript released by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC). 

MCCONNELL TAKES AIM AT 'ISOLATIONIST' COLLEAGUES IN SCATHING D-DAY ESSAY

Obama speaking at White House

Obama stressed the importance of maintaining the Senate majority. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

His remarks at the fundraiser for the DSCC fundraiser came as President Biden, his former vice president, hit a milestone by officially confirming 200 judges during his term. Biden is outpacing former President Trump, who was lauded by Republicans for speedily confirming judges himself. 

The Democrats are in the majority in the Senate but face a significant disadvantage with the 2024 electoral map because several vulnerable incumbents are in competitive races. The party has also sustained the loss of senators Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., both of whom are leaving office and switched to registered independents during their tenure. With Manchin's exit, Republicans are expected to gain a seat in the chamber, while Arizona's race is considered a deadlock that could go either way. 

'MISLEADING' DEM CONTRACEPTION BILL FAILS KEY VOTE AS GOP SLAMS BROAD PROPOSAL

Judge holding gavel

Biden confirmed 200 judges last month.  (iStock)

Three Democratic incumbents are embroiled in re-election races that are so close that non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report deemed them "Toss Ups," while Republican re-election races are almost all considered relatively safe. 

The emphasis on the ability to appoint judges also coincides with calls for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire so that Biden can appoint her successor. Trump notably was able to confirm three Supreme Court justices, leading to a number of landmark decisions, like Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. 

JON TESTER CAMPAIGN ADMITS ‘HARD TRUTH’ SENATE RACE WILL BE EXPENSIVE AND CLOSE

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor speaking

Sotomayor has been urged to retire. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Aside from the Supreme Court, Trump managed to appoint nearly the same number of appellate level judges as Obama did in only half the amount of time. The former president is expected to bring a similar urgency to judicial appointments in a second term if he wins in November, which would be significantly aided by a Republican Senate Majority. 

Obama informed attendees Wednesday that preserving the Democratic majority in the chamber will take "a lot of work" and "a lot of organization." 

‘PARENTAL RIGHTS’: GOP WARNS DEM SENATE BILL IS ABOUT MORE THAN CONTRACEPTION

Larry Hogan and Angela Alsobrooks

Larry Hogan is a uniquely popular Republican in the blue state. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images I Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In Maryland, where the fundraiser was held, Democratic Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks faces an unforeseen obstacle to election in Republican candidate Larry Hogan, a former two-term governor. The state has long been considered safely Democratic, but with Hogan's entrance into the race, Cook Political Report changed the rating to "Likely Democratic," acknowledging his history as governor. His candidacy has similarly prompted some speculation that Republicans could gain a seat in blue Maryland.

A spokesperson for Obama did not provide additional comment to Fox News Digital. 

