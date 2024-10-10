'Has done nothing': GOP Senate hopeful rips Dem opponent for not holding Biden-Harris accountable on key issue

LAS VEGAS - GOP Sen. John Kennedy hit the campaign trail for Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown where the two spoke to Fox News Digital about why they believe Biden administration policies have hurt voters in the crucial swing state.

"The number one issue that folks have been worried about for the last couple of years has been the economy and how this Biden-Harris economy has put so much pressure on individuals, on families," war veteran Capt. Sam Brown recently told Fox News Digital at an event with Sen. Kennedy in Las Vegas.

"For instance, the average Nevada families paying $1,200 more a month now than they were four years ago. When you've got seniors who are having to leave the dignity of retirement to go pick up a job because they can't make ends meet. They can't pay their rent. When you've got moms and dads who are skipping meals so that their kids can eat, that's not right. It's not fair to Nevadans."

Brown explained that the number two issue that voters relay to him is immigration.

"The number two issue is this border crisis," Brown said. "Vice President Harris was the border czar, she allowed this crisis to happen, and Senator Rosen sits on the Homeland Security Committee. She should be providing accountability. Should be providing leadership and pushback against an administration that has allowed, we now know, over 400,000 convicted criminals into this country, and she has done nothing, in fact, only visited the border one time. And that's unacceptable. As someone who comes out of the military. Leadership is about being in the front, representing your people, their concerns and accomplishing the mission."

Brown, a war veteran who sustained serious injuries from an IED explosion during a 2008 deployment in Afghanistan, is running against incumbent Dem. Sen. Jacky Rosen in a race that could play a key role in deciding which party controls the Senate. The Cook Political Report ranks the race as "Lean Democrat."

Kennedy told Fox News Digital that he felt it was important to travel to Nevada and support Brown because the combat veteran is a "rock star."

"He's a beast. He's what cool looks like. We need him in the United States Senate," Kennedy said. "The people of Nevada need him and they deserve him. The people of Nevada deserve the right to go to the grocery store without having to first sell blood plasma so they can afford it and Sam's going to help us fix that."

"The people of Nevada deserve to be able to pay their rent or pay their mortgage without first having to cash in on their retirement account and Sam's going to help us fix that in Washington. The people of Nevada deserve to be able to retire before they're 94, for God's sakes. And when they retire, they ought to be able to live in dignity. They shouldn't have to live in a tent behind Outback and eat cat food and that's a direct result of that problem I just described as a direct result of inflation caused by the Democrats who've been in control the last four years."

Brown told Fox News Digital that the energy on the ground he has seen for his campaign has been "terrific."

"This is a battleground state in the presidential race, a battleground state for the Senate," Brown said. "When we win this race, we'll take the majority. When President Trump wins, he'll be in the White House. Folks are fired up because they need change. They're desperate for change and Jacky Rosen, as senator, she's been running from the people while I'm running for them."

Kennedy told Fox News Digital he thinks the presidential race between Harris and Trump will be "close" in Nevada but that he is ceratin Brown will be a "great senator."

"I mean, the guy's a war hero, West Point graduate, SMU business school graduate, he's been a businessman, he's a good dad, he's a good husband, he's whip smart," Kennedy said. "You get between Sam Brown and what's best for Nevada. He'll devour you like a light snack, man."

"Back home in Louisiana we say he's tough as a $3 steak and the people in Nevada need him and they deserve him. They've been through a lot. This bunch in Washington, D.C., their entire plan for the last four years, the Democrats, has been let's do the worst thing possible that won't work. They screwed this economy up so badly. The American people have been gutted like a fish because of this inflation and we're going to fix it. And Sam Brown will help lead the charge."

Fox News Digital reached out to Rosen's campaign for comment but did not receive a response.