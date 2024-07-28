War veteran's campaign unleashes on Dem opponent after top aide's 'disgusting' smear of his military book

FIRST ON FOX: War veteran Sam Brown’s campaign for U.S. Senate in Nevada is pushing back after a staffer of his Democratic opponent's campaign and a member of the state Democratic Party accused him of a "grift" for selling a book discussing his road to recovery from a nearly fatal war injury in Iraq.

"Don't worry Sam, have a feeling there will be plenty of time for you to promote your latest grift after November 5th," Johanna Warshaw, communications director for Jacky Rosen for Senate, posted on X last week in response to a post from Brown promoting his new book that he says shares "how I took some of the toughest circumstances in my life, found a mission, & found hope for myself in others" and about his "mission to give hope and change the world."

Brown is a retired Army captain and a Purple Heart recipient who sustained serious injuries from an IED explosion during a 2008 deployment in Afghanistan, which left his face severely burned.

In addition to being labeled a grifter by the Rosen campaign spokesperson, the Nevada Democratic Party also weighed in and accused Brown of a "grift" for selling the book about his road to recovery from injuries in battle.

"New grift just droppeddddd," Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Katharine Kurz posted on X in response to Brown promoting his book.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Brown campaign communications director Kristy Wilkinson said, "Jacky Rosen has shown her true colors."

"The contempt this statement has for US Military Veterans and Wounded Warriors is very revealing. It's not just an insult to the Browns, it's an insult to all NV veterans for their sacrifice and service to the country," Wilkinson said. "It’s disgusting behavior from someone who is supposed to be representing all Nevadans. Captain Brown will never stoop so low, never insult our veterans, and never let partisan politics influence how he treats other people."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Rosen campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

The Nevada Democratic Party defended calling the book a "grift" in a statement.

"After starting a shady PAC last cycle that he used like a slush fund to swindle grassroots donors and pay off his campaign debts, Scam Brown is now using his latest run for office to sell a book and line his own pockets," Kurz told Fox News Digital.

"Instead of talking to Nevada voters about the issues they care about in a state he just moved to a few years ago, Sam Brown seems more focused on a self-promotional book pre-sale in the final months before the election."

The Nevada race is being closely watched as many experts believe it represents one of the best chances Republicans have to flip a seat and take back control of the Senate.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race as a "toss up" along with the Senate races in Michigan, Montana and Ohio.