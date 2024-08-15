'Rent is too damn high': Rosen panned for Biden-aligned votes, high housing costs

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is being targeted for her support of large spending bills signed into law by President Biden that have been followed by rising prices and so-called "nightmare inflation."

"The American Dream once lived in Nevada," according to a new ad from Win it Back PAC, which is aligned with top conservative group Club for Growth. "But thanks to Jacky Rosen, we're waking up to a nightmare where homes are for high rollers and the rent is too damn high because Rosen's big spending drove housing costs through the roof."

The new TV ad is a part of the PAC's $4 million purchase in the battleground state, running through the November election.

It specifically pointed to Rosen's vote in favor of Biden's American Rescue Plan (ARP), which was billed as an investment in the economy to help ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the ARP's enactment, prices and inflation both continued to rise, which Win it Back cited.

It further highlighted the continually rising prices of rent and homes in Nevada, years after ARP was signed.

"As you lie awake worried about the bills, illegals rest easy with your tax dollars under the mattress," the video continues. "Break our laws. Live our dream. That's Rosen's record."

Multiple outlets have fact-checked whether illegal immigrants were likely to receive COVID-19 stimulus checks, and they determined that those who have overstayed visas were capable of receiving money and probably did.

Rosen campaign spokesperson Johanna Warshaw told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Jacky Rosen is working to address the housing crisis and lower costs so that hardworking Nevadans can afford to pay rent or buy a home and build a good life."

"She’s taking on price gouging in the housing market by out-of-state corporate investors, calling for lower interest rates to bring down mortgage and rent costs, and working directly with Nevada communities to free up public lands so that we can build more housing that regular people can afford," she added.

The Democrat senator is competing for re-election in November, facing off against the Republican Senate candidate and retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, who has been endorsed by former President Trump.

The race is understood to be one of the most competitive in the country. However, Rosen received some welcome news on Thursday when the top nonpartisan political handicapper, Cook Political Report, shifted the race's rating from a "Toss Up" to "Lean Democratic."

In a June Fox News Poll, Nevadans reported feeling badly about their financial situations, with nearly half saying so at 49%. Just 13% felt like they were getting ahead. Fewer than 4 in 10 said they were holding steady financially.

Registered voters nationally reinforced that the economy would be the top electoral issue in November in a new Fox News Poll released on Wednesday. Thirty-eight percent said the economy is the most important issue as it pertains to their vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Just 28% of respondents rated economic conditions positively, which is an improvement from 19% in August 2022. The figure is only one point off of the number at the start of Biden's term, when 29% believed the economy was doing well.

Nationally, 43% rated their financial situation as being positive. This marked the highest percent to say so in more than two years. However, it's still 10 points down from 53% who said their financial situation was good during Biden's first year.

A majority, 73%, still maintain that the national economy is doing poorly, as well as their personal financial situation, with 57% reporting as much.