Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

GOP Rep. Chris Jacobs announces retirement amid backlash over gun control support

The call for gun control has come after deadly shootings at a Texas elementary school and a Buffalo supermarket

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs has announced his retirement amid backlash he received for supporting a Democratic-led effort in Congress to pass controversial gun control measures.

Jacobs, who represents New York's 27th congressional district, announced he would no longer be seeking re-election after he threw his support behind efforts in Congress to ban assault weapons on the federal level.

"The last thing we need is an incredibly negative, half-truth-filled media attack funded by millions of dollars of special interest money coming into our community around this issue of guns and gun violence and gun control," he said in an impromptu press conference. 

Democratic lawmakers are looking to pass tighter restrictions on gun purchases following shooting incidents in recent weeks, including a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school and a New York supermarket. 

PRESIDENT'S SPEECH CALLING FOR ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN SPARKS ALARM ON TWITTER: ‘BIDEN WANTS TO DISARM AMERICANS’

Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., center, poses for a photo with his daughter Anna, 1, during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill, July 21, 2020, in Washington. Jacobs says he will not run for another term in Congress amid backlash over his support for new gun control measures. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., center, poses for a photo with his daughter Anna, 1, during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill, July 21, 2020, in Washington. Jacobs says he will not run for another term in Congress amid backlash over his support for new gun control measures. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

President Joe Biden has also urged Congress to take action.

"I want to be completely transparent of where I am in Congress. If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it," Jacobs said Friday, Spectrum News 1 reported.

A police officer comforts family members at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26.

A police officer comforts family members at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

BIDEN SAYS SECOND AMENDMENT IS 'NOT ABSOLUTE' IN CALL TO REINSTATE ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

The anti-gun stance was met with almost immediate backlash from his supporters, prompting him to announce he would be leaving office. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar welcomed the retirement. 

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"We agree that it’s the best interest of all three — and of Congressman Jacobs himself — that he forgoes a run for reelection and returns to civilian life. We wish him only the best in his future endeavors," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics