Georgia Gov. Kemp open to future presidential run, but rules out 2024

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said a run for the White House could eventually be in his plans, although the governor has no immediate intentions to seek the presidency.

Kemp previously ruled out a 2024 presidential run earlier this year.

In an interview with WSB-TV, Kemp said he is focused on Georgia and his family. During his time as governor, he has managed COVID-19, anti-police protests, the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, the ire of former President Trump and his own re-election to the governor's mansion last year.

"Look, I never say never in politics," Kemp said.

Asked about potential future circumstances where he could see himself running for president, Kemp said that is to be determined.

"Does ‘your future’ mean like this year? Next year? Four years from now? I mean, I wouldn't be able to answer that question right now," he said.

The governor said he is ready to return to a sense of normalcy in governing the state of Georgia after a hectic past few years.

"Honestly, Marty, the girls and I have been through a lot over the last few years," Kemp said of his wife and children. "I'm ready to just get back to our normal governing life and family life."

But despite his insistence that he is not planning to run for president this go-around, Kemp's name continues to be floated as a potential candidate in 2024.

Kemp said he is prioritizing governing in Georgia and helping Republicans in the Peach State win their races.

"I just don't see us winning the White House unless we do that," he said. "There's a lot of people I’m talking to about that, that are either in the race or they’re thinking about running, and we'll just see how that plays out. But we’re going to continue to stay engaged."

The governor said he remains committed to making Georgia "the best place to live, work and raise families."

Kemp has not yet made an endorsement for president in the 2024 GOP primary. Republicans to have already announced their candidacies for president include Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, businessman Perry Johnson, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former radio host Larry Elder and businessman Ryan Binkley. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are considering runs for the White House.