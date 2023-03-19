Dems 'worried' Stacey Abrams is 'likely' to run again: Became 'too much of a celebrity'

Several Democratic operatives are "worried" about failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams attempting another run for office.

Abrams spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) on Thursday about her next steps to "address critical needs and achieve long-term change."

"Political office is simply one tool for the issues I am committed to tackling," Abrams said, "and I will engage all sectors to serve."

While she did not elaborate on if that would involve her challenging Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, she said during a January appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" she "will likely run again."

However, AJC's Greg Bluestein reported that several Democrats are not excited at the prospect, writing, "But interviews with more than three dozen Democratic officials, party leaders and activists suggest she may not have the same unified support she enjoyed after her first defeat to Kemp in 2018."

"Like many other Democrats, [Chair of Monroe County’s Democratic Party Yvonne] Stuart praised Abrams’ work mobilizing voters and laying the groundwork for the party’s 2020 gains. But she said she worried that Abrams lost partly because ‘she fell into the trap of becoming too much of a celebrity’ in between her campaigns," Bluestein wrote.

Stuart said, "I do believe there might be another charismatic Democrat that can take us all the way in 2026."

In addition, David Ellis-Mendoza, the chair of the Bartow County Democrats, told AJC that Abrams’ team "repeatedly" failed to "build ties with rural and exurban counties."

"I believe that there are opportunities for others to step up to the plate and run for governor," Ellis-Mendoza said.

Perhaps more importantly, some had fears that Abrams could lose again in a third election.

"The party needs to move forward. And going 0-3 isn’t a way to go forward. Does she really want to be the next Guy Millner?" former head of the Democratic Party of Georgia Bobby Kahn said, referencing another perennial Georgia loser.

Abrams lost her second bid for Georgia governor in 2022 against Kemp after losing to him in 2018.

After her first loss, Abrams claimed that Republicans "stole" the election from her through voter suppression tactics and continued to suggest that Kemp was enacting "voter suppression" laws for the most recent mid-term election.

Despite these claims, Georgia experienced record levels of voter turnout in the primary, general and runoff elections.

Bluestein further reported that Democrats believe it is time for her to step aside for new candidates.

"And several said it was time for Abrams to make way for up-and-coming Democrats, just as others made way for her to emerge five years ago when her primary victory made her the first Black woman in the nation to become a major party’s nominee for governor," he wrote.