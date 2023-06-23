Garland denies interfering with Hunter Biden probe in first comments since whistleblower claims released

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday denied whistleblower allegations that the Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered with U.S. Attorney David Weiss' investigation of Hunter Biden.

"As I said at the outset, Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump as the U.S. attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during the previous administration, would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to. Mr. Weiss has since sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee confirming that he had that authority," Garland said.

"I don't know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution, given that he has this authority," Garland said.

