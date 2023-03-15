Fugitive wanted for murder in Mexico found hiding in US, deported for second time

A fugitive wanted for murder in Mexico was found hiding in Texas and deported from the U.S. for a second time last week, officials said.

Gregorio Gutierrez-Galvan, a 64-year-old Mexican national who was previously removed from the U.S., was turned over to Mexican authorities at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo on Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston said.

"This individual illegally entered the United States twice in an attempt to evade prosecution in Mexico for homicide," said ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez. " … [Gutierrez] he has been repatriated to Mexico where he will face justice for his alleged crimes."

No details on the murder Gutierrez is accused of were immediately available.

ICE DEPORTATIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMINALS DROPPING SHARPLY UNDER BIDEN

Gutierrez was first sent back to Mexico in February 2018 after ERO San Antonio was tipped off to his presence in the U.S., officials said.

Gutierrez then illegally re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at some point settled in Killeen, Texas, according to the ERO. ICE was alerted to his whereabouts in August 2022 and apprehended him the following month at a residence in Killeen.

CONNECTICUT CHILD PORN FUGITIVE NABBED AT TEXAS BORDER ATTEMPTING TO RETURN FROM MEXICO

Last month, Gutierrez was convicted in Texas of illegal reentry and his prior order of removal was reinstated.

In fiscal year 2022, ICE ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories, the agency said Wednesday.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of those arrested, more than 20,000 had charges or convictions of assault, 5,500 had weapons offenses, 1,500 had homicide-related offenses, and 1,100 were arrested for kidnapping.