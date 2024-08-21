Free abortions being offered outside DNC could land Planned Parenthood in trouble with IRS

CHICAGO — A pro-life group filed an IRS complaint against Planned Parenthood claiming that its deployment of a mobile abortion van offering free services near the Democratic National Convention violated its nonprofit status this week.

The organization, 40 Days for Life, exclusively shared the filings with Fox News Digital on Wednesday accusing the Planned Parenthood Great Rivers and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers – IL of violating their tax-exempt status.

"Targeting political parties and candidates with free abortions and other in-kind gifts is strictly prohibited by the IRS — a basic rule that every nonprofit understands," CEO Shawn Carney told Fox News Digital. "Planned Parenthood’s recklessness on such a public stage is astounding."

"Alongside the filing is — what a dark and somewhat goofy message that the DNC is sending, that abortion will be a priority, not in philosophy or policy, but in action, that we're going to do abortions as part of our convention, and brag about it," Carney said. "We have never seen a political party, or frankly, a candidate, celebrate abortion as the No. 1 issue."

According to the filing, "These actions by Planned Parenthood openly advertise and provide free services from not-for-profit entities to participants of and in direct relation to a nationwide political rally for one party and certain political candidates."

The filing added, "These actions clearly are and/or suggest direct or implicit endorsements of a certain party, platform and candidates," that violates nonprofit status.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis announced in an X post that a bus was headed to the DNC in Chicago on Aug. 19-20 to offer free services. As of Tuesday, a Planned Parenthood worker told Fox News Digital it was only performing medicinal abortions and was fully booked.

"Here we come, Chicago! Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion," the post said. "EC will also be available for free without an appointment."

In a news release statement, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, Dr. Colleen McNicholas said, "Accessibility is a core value at Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, and our mobile health clinic helps us bring care to more people who need it."

"As people from across the country travel to Illinois this week, we are proud to demonstrate what is possible when policies truly support accessible reproductive health care," McNicholas said.

This election year, Democrats have made abortion a central issue on their party's platform, warning that a Trump presidency could lead to a nationwide, federal ban on abortions.

Former President Trump has already said the decision will be left up to the states to restrict abortions, in line with the overturning of Roe v. Wade accomplished.

On day one of the DNC, abortion took center stage, with several speakers talking at length about it being one of the central issues of the Democratic Party's 2024 platform.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment.