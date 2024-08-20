Expand / Collapse search
Pro-life groups answer Planned Parenthood abortion van with outreach near DNC

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion van, which made its debut on Day 1 of the DNC, was challenged by pro-life groups early Tuesday morning.

Pro-life groups countered Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion clinic Tuesday morning by staging a protest against its services and presenting an alternative van equipped with an ultrasound machine and abortion pill reversal medication.

John Mize, CEO of Americans United for Life, was one of the pro-life individuals outside the clinic just a few blocks away from the Democratic National Convention (DNC), attempting to talk to women going into the Planned Parenthood van about their options. 

"This is a very serious and a very complex situation that's being trivialized by Planned Parenthood," Mize told Fox News Digital. "It's being diminished, and it's being disrespected, the fact that this is a very complicated, very complex decision that these women are making, and, unfortunately, it's a carnival. They have blow-ups. They have food trucks. It's a bit of a show, unfortunately, and it diminishes the severity and significance of vulnerable women."

CHICAGO GETS ‘WEIRD’ FOR DNC WITH ABORTION TRUCKS, INFLATABLE IUD AND FREE VASECTOMIES, CONSERVATIVES SAY 

Protestors behind a fence hold up signs

Pro-life activists protest where Planned Parenthood has a mobile van offering free vasectomies and medicinal abortions near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis announced in an X post that a bus is headed to the DNC in Chicago on Aug. 19-20 to offer free services. As of Tuesday, a Planned Parenthood worker told Fox News Digital it was only performing medicinal abortions and was fully booked. 

"Here we come, Chicago!  Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion," the post said. "EC will also be available for free without an appointment." 

Protesters outside the clinic held signs that said "Abortion takes a human life" and "It's Not Too Late." Women who left the Planned Parenthood van declined to talk to the media.

Across the street from where Planned Parenthood had its mobile setup alongside a vibrant taco truck blasting music, another pro-life group set up shop with its own van decked out with ultrasound equipment and abortion-reversing drugs.

Bridget Van Means, CEO of Thrive Nation, a national network of pro-life health care, headed the van's operations.

  • mobile clinic
    Image 1 of 4

    Planned Parenthood mobile clinic (Jamie Joseph/Fox News Digital)

  • Planned Parenthood mobile clinic
    Image 2 of 4

    Planned Parenthood's mobile clinic (Jamie Joseph/Fox News Digital)

  • inside of the mobile clinic
    Image 3 of 4

    Inside the Planned Parenthood mobile clinic (Jamie Joseph/Fox News Digital)

  • mobile clinic interior
    Image 4 of 4

    Interior of the Planned Parenthood mobile clinic (Jamie Joseph/Fox News Digital)

"We support women whether they choose motherhood, which, of course, we champion. We're also with them if they choose abortion. We know there can be a lot of heartbreak after that, and so we're able to support them," Van Means told Fox News Digital Tuesday. 

"We have had a few people come by," Van Means added. "The women are so tense, and they're so upset, and this is a little bit of a circus over here. They have blow-ups. They're giving away hot dog coupons with the abortion. They have a food truck. We really think it does not provide the appropriate level of respect or dignity to women who are very upset."

SOFTENED ABORTION LANGUAGE IN TRUMP-APPROVED GOP PLATFORM IRKS SOME SOCIAL CONSERVATIVES

  • A taco truck, portable toilets and an abortion van parked beside a buiding
    Image 1 of 9

    A planned parenthood mobile van offers free vasectomies and medicinal abortions, alongside a taco truck and an inflatable IUD near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesda, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • Inside the abortion van which looks like a doctor's office
    Image 2 of 9

    A planned parenthood mobile van offering free vasectomies and medicinal abortions near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • I giant inflatable IUD is attached to a wall
    Image 3 of 9

    An inflatable IUD is on display by the Americans for Contraception Education Fund near the Democratic National Convention  In Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • Pro-abortion artwork is on display in a gallery setting
    Image 4 of 9

    Inflatable abortion pills at an event by Into Action 2024 In Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • Pro-abortion artwork is on display in a gallery setting
    Image 5 of 9

    Embroidered handbags among pro-choice artwork at a show by Into Action 2024 near the Democratic National Convention In Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • Pro-abortion artwork is on display in a gallery setting
    Image 6 of 9

    A staff member talks to police due to the presence of protesters near an event hosting a mobile vasectomy and medicinal abortion van operated by Planned Parenthood In Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • A taco truck, portable toilets and an abortion van parked beside a buiding
    Image 7 of 9

    A planned parenthood mobile van offers free vasectomies and medicinal abortions, alongside taco truck and an inflatable IUD near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • A black tarp is attached to a fence by men in black shirts and shorts
    Image 8 of 9

    Staff raise screens to shield a Planned Parenthood mobile van offering free vasectomies and medicinal abortions near the Democratic National Convention In Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

  • Protestors behind a fence hold up signs
    Image 9 of 9

    Pro-life activists protest near a Planned Parenthood mobile van offering free vasectomies and medicinal abortions near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Fox News Digital)

Democrats have made the issue of abortion a central theme in campaigns across the country this election year, including warning that Republican control of Congress, in tandem with another four years in the White House for former President Trump, would mean a nationwide ban.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade and Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in to replace President Biden, the Democratic Party has doubled down on rhetoric surrounding a "woman's right to choose."

On day one of the DNC, abortion took center stage. Several speakers spoke at length about it being one of the central issues of the Democratic Party's 2024 platform. 

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

