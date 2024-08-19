Chicago gets ‘weird’ for DNC with abortion trucks, inflatable IUD and free vasectomies, conservatives say

Conservatives feel things are particularly "weird" in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this year, trying to turn around a rejoinder that's been hurled at the Republican ticket.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis is offering free abortion medication and vasectomies inside a "mobile health clinic" parked in Chicago during the convention. Since former President Trump picked Sen. JD Vance as his running mate last month, many Democrats have attacked the Republican candidates as "weird," an attack line that has been repeated ad nauseam by Harris surrogates and media allies.

Comedian Tim Young believes it’s "so strange" that Democrats call Vance weird when he has what "normal people" would consider a solid nuclear family.

"I think that even a pro-choicer who would take abortion so unseriously that they would sign up to get one at the DNC for a novelty is weird," Young told Fox News Digital.

"Even if you're pro-choice, abortion isn't something that anyone ever takes lightly," Young continued. "It's never a light subject, and definitely not something that you get done curbside next to a truck selling falafel."

The Planned Parenthood location noted that there is a waiting list for vasectomies during their time at the convention. Young added that "a man who would think, ‘Oh, I could get a discount on a vasectomy if it hit the truck outside of the DNC,’ is also weird."

Young recently mocked the DNC on X, snarking that it’s "for totally normal people to get abortions and vasectomies like they're going to a taco truck."

The message was featured on "Outnumbered," where co-host Kayleigh McEnany said it feels like the left is "celebrating" abortion.

"It’s also total theater," co-host Emily Compagno said.

"All this time we’ve been hearing that what the Democrat Party cares about, in contrast to the Republican Party, is truly the plight of underserved communities and underserved women," she continued. "So, if that were true, why isn’t this… going to those underserved communities? Why is it going to where all the media is camped out at a convention hall?"

Tammy Bruce added that classical liberals want abortion to be "safe, legal and rare," but feels the DNC spectacle is "ghoulish" and Charlie Hurt called it "very bizarre" and weird."

The Babylon Bee, a satirical site that regularly mocks liberals, posted a spoof headline "DNC Dyes Chicago River Red To Celebrate Abortion."

"The decision was made to make the river blood-colored for the party's convention as a striking visual to emphasize the Democrats' unending commitment to slaughtering defenseless babies in as large of quantities as possible," the Bee wrote.

Democrats have made abortion a central theme in their campaigns across the country this election year, including warning that a Republican control of Congress, in tandem with another four years in the White House for former President Trump, would mean a nationwide ban.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade and Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in to replace President Biden, the Democratic Party has doubled down on rhetoric surrounding a "woman's right to choose."

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck feels the mainstream media is "telling on themselves to the American people by seeing zero problem" with an abortion truck parked outside the DNC.

"The fact that they can't bring themselves to at least talk about it on-camera like it's a positive illustrates how they're either perfectly content with this lifestyle or they're too cowardly to call it out," Houck told Fox News Digital, noting that the truck hasn’t received much criticism from the press.

"Planned Parenthood is one of the liberal media's most beloved interest groups and more than happy to play Ron Burgundy with the teleprompter to whatever talking points they're handed, so to have said so little, if at all, about its presence illustrates that even they know this is cringe and not something to show off to swing voters," Houck said.

It’s not only conservatives who object to the abortion truck, as Democrats For Life responded to the "shameful" stunt by offering free diapers.

"Providing free abortions at the DNC is a concerning display of disrespect towards human life and motherhood, as it overlooks the need to provide support and options for a pregnant woman. We expect no less from Planned Parenthood. It's just shameful how low Democrats have sunk," Democrats For Life executive director Kristen Day posted on X.

A group called Americans for Contraception erected an 18-foot-tall inflatable intrauterine device (IUD) dubbed "Freeda Womb," which has also been criticized as bizarre by conservatives.

Young feels "we'll see the craziest of the crazy at the DNC" and the party has drifted from progressive ideas to a "lunatic fringe" in recent years.

"I think by the time this is done, drag queen story time at local progressive libraries will look like a common walk in the park. The only people who take these people seriously are indoctrinated college students and suburban White spinsters with cats who get their news from ‘The View,’" he said.

