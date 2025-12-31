Fraud engulfs Minnesota as another blue state kicks off New Year with ID for trains — not votes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Minnesota grapples with a burgeoning fraud crisis, one blue state that still does not require photo ID to vote will require residents seeking to pay a reduced fare on state-owned transit present one in order to qualify.

Reduced-fare on NJTransit, and mass transit in other states, is often offered to senior citizens, military personnel or the infirm. Meanwhile, officials in Minnesota are grappling with a multifaceted fraud scandal involving subsidies paid to largely Somali-led outfits and interests that are allegedly illegitimate and often appear unverified as well.

However, New Jersey is one of 14 states that does not require the same stringent photo identification to be shown at the polls on election day.

The discrepancy spurred an uproar online as the local outlet Shore News Network drew attention to it in its reporting of the new reduced-fare ID requirement.

RED STATE GOVERNOR TOUTS MEDICAID SAVINGS AS MINNESOTA GRAPPLES WITH WIDESPREAD FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

"Starting January 1, photo ID required for NJ Transit reduced fares but not for voting," a headline from the Rutherford-based outlet read.

"This change is only for customers who have been using an NJ Transit issued non-photo ID as proof of reduced fare eligibility," NJ Transit spokesman John Chartier told NJAdvanceMedia.

Current non-photo reduced-fare ID cards will no longer be accepted as of Thursday, according to the agency, which announced that Jerseyans must apply for a new photo ID either in-person or by mail – while providing NJTransit proof of age and/or disability and a recent photo.

COMER WARNS 'WALLS ARE CAVING IN' ON TIM WALZ AS MINNESOTA FRAUD PROBE WIDENS

NJ Transit said all non-photo Reduced Fare IDs will become invalid after the new year. Riders must apply for the new, free photo ID card online, by mail, or in person, providing proof of age or disability along with a recent photo, according to Shore News Network.

By contrast, on election day, voters must include their state driver’s license number on their registration form.

Failing to include that number on a registration form would then require identification be presented onsite for first-time voters; which could include a license or a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document – not all of which have a photographic component.

MINNESOTA DEM SENATE CANDIDATE FACES CALL FROM OPPONENT TO APOLOGIZE OVER VIRAL 'PANDERING' HIJAB VIDEO

"This is how ridiculous Democrat-run states are," one X user said. "Beginning January 1st, a photo ID will be required for the Reduced Fair Program, but it is still not required to vote. This is how they keep states blue by cheating."

The volunteer good-governance organization New Jersey Project also slammed state policies:

"Photo ID needed for NJ Transit discounts but not for voting. Starting January," the group said.

WALZ SLAMMED IN WAKE OF VIRAL VIDEO THAT RAISES DAYCARE FUNDING QUESTIONS: 'NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE'

"Priorities, Trenton?"

The blog New Jersey News wrote that state officials often claim voter ID "disenfranchises minorities" who cannot get such identification.

"Guess they won't be riding the train either," the outlet said.

MINNESOTA'S NEW MEDICAID FRAUD PREVENTION FIX WON'T MAKE 'ANY DIFFERENCE,' FORMER FBI AGENT SAYS

The group "Wake Up NJ" also fired back at the new policy, citing the same disparity between arguments against voter-ID and the state’s actions toward reduced-fare straphangers.

"New Jersey expects you to get that reduced fare for New Jersey Transit, but it's OK [if you don't] for voting," they said.

The photo ID rule in-practice will allow a rider who goes a short distance on a state bus – considered a "Zone 1" fare – to pay 85 cents instead of the full $1.85. Commuters going to "Zone 3" – immediate suburbs of New York City – pay $5.30, but would be able to pay $2.40 under the reduced-fare ID policy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Longer trips see larger savings as NJTransit’s special limited-stop service on the Garden State Parkway from New York to Toms River and Atlantic City currently costs $57.40 to hit the casinos. Showing a reduced-fare ID card would allow the rider to pay $25.80.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New Jersey Secretary of State’s office, which oversees elections, for comment.