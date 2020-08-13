Pollster Frank Luntz says improved economy could be ‘too little, too late’ for Trump reelection

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow confirmed Thursday that the economy is improving ahead of the November election, but veteran pollster Frank Luntz told “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that the recovery might be "too little, too late" for President Trump to remain in office after January 2021.

"Let's be candid. The economy back in March, before COVID, was the strongest economy this country has ever seen in modern times," Luntz told host Neil Cavuto. "And that economy was strong enough to propel Donald Trump to reelection ... Everything that you would want in the economy to get somebody reelected was perfect.”

During the pandemic, unemployment rates -- which Luntz described as the biggest economic concern for Americans -- have skyrocketed.

“We have been asking Americans, what is the single most important factor for you to decide whether the economy is working or not?” he said. “The president talks about the stock market. That is important to about 15, maybe 20% of the population. The number one answer for them is unemployment. And if unemployment remains in double digits, I don't see how that doesn't have a huge impact on the election.”

Luntz added that the three presidential debates this fall will be crucial in swaying the election results and predicted the economy will emerge as the no. 1 issue, followed by China.

“These two candidates are going to stand side by side for 90 minutes three times, and they're going to have to make the case not just for the past and not just for the present, but also for the future,” he said. “Which presidential candidate do you think is more likely to take control of the supply chain, take control of manufacturing so that America never has to be held hostage by the Chinese government, by Chinese manufacturing?”