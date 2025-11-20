Fox News Poll: Holiday togetherness tops political differences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Thanksgiving a week away, slightly more voters say they have a greater sense of gratitude this year, although the biggest share says they have just as much to be thankful for as last year. Moreover, partisan barriers are unlikely to keep people apart as most say they are open to spending time with friends and family who hold different political views.

A new Fox News poll finds only one in five intend to steer clear of folks with opposing political views, while three-quarters are comfortable hanging out with the opposing team this season – the same proportion as in 2022, when the question was last asked.

While there is partisan consensus on spending time with relatives from across the aisle, Republicans (86%) are more likely than independents (71%) and Democrats (68%) to say they won’t avoid anyone.

Hispanics (31%), Democrats (30%), and voters under age 35 (30%) are among those most likely to say they will dodge the partisan dinner table.

The survey, released Thursday, also finds that 33% of voters feel they have more to be thankful for this year, while 25% say they have less. The largest group, 42%, says they feel equally thankful in 2025.

White evangelical Christians (46%), voters under age 30 (45%), Republicans (45%), 2024 Trump voters (44%), and Hispanic voters (43%) all say they have more to be grateful for now.

Overall, majorities say their costs have increased since last year on everything from groceries to housing, which explains why four times as many are planning to cut back on seasonal gifts (44%) compared to those who expect to spend more (11%). Another 44% plan to maintain their spending level.

Liberal voters (57%), Democrats (54%), and women under age 45 (53%) are among those most likely to say they will spend less.

When it comes to how their friends and neighbors are approaching gift-giving this year, expectations are roughly the same: 47% think others will spend less, 16% think they’ll spend more, and 35% expect no change.

Conducted November 14-17, 2025, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,005 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (104) and cellphones (646) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (255). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.