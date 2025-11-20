Fox News Poll: How do voters feel about AI? It’s complicated.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into daily life, voters hold mixed views about how (and when) it will shape their lives — and whether that impact will be positive.

Asked whether AI is a good thing or a bad thing across a range of applications, half feel it’s a good thing in day-to-day life (50%), but fewer say the same when thinking about their mental health (37%) and society in general (37%).

That’s according to the latest Fox News survey released on Thursday.

Among employed voters, 51% feel AI is a good thing for their current job (39% say it's a bad thing).

Yet, when considering long-term career goals, there is a bit less optimism: 43% think AI is a good thing while 48% say bad.

At varying levels, men, Republicans, voters with a household income of $50,000 or greater, and parents, are more likely to think AI technology is a good thing for their current jobs, daily life, long-term careers, mental health, and wider society. Women, Democrats, those with incomes below $50,000, and non-parents beg to differ.

Voters with a college degree are at least 10 points more likely than those without a degree to consider AI a good thing in each way measured: society in general (by 10 points), their mental health (+10), daily life (+12), their long-term career (+13), and their current job (+15).

As for what AI means for the future, by a 48-point margin, voters believe that more jobs will be eliminated (58%) by AI in the next five years than will be created (10%), with nearly every demographic sharing that feeling. Roughly one-third feel it’s too soon to say (31%).

While 3 in 10 employed voters say they are extremely or very concerned their current job is in jeopardy because of AI, most are not concerned.

More than twice as many say they are not at all concerned (29%) as say they are extremely concerned (12%).

Those working in sales/real estate/finance (24% extremely or very) and healthcare (22%) are more likely to be concerned their jobs will be gone in the next five years than those in education (14%), agriculture/construction (17%), and food/hospitality (19%).

Other demographics most likely to be concerned their jobs will disappear in the coming years are very liberal voters (26%), urban voters (24%), voters ages 45-54 (24%), and men under age 45 (23%).

Conducted November 14-17, 2025, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,005 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (104) and cellphones (646) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (255). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.