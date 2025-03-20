Fox News Poll: Approval of Zelenskyy down 20 points since start of war in Ukraine

As Ukraine enters its fourth year of war with Russia, the latest Fox News Poll finds Americans’ approval of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waning even as a majority continues to support giving his country financial aid.

The Fox News survey, released Thursday, was conducted before President Donald Trump’s back-to-back calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during which the foreign leaders agreed to a limited ceasefire, though talks are still ongoing.

A 56% majority of U.S. voters approve of Zelenskyy’s response to the Russian invasion. That represents an 18-point decrease from 74% approval in February 2023 (the most recent time Fox asked the question), and a 20-point decrease since the war’s onset in March 2022 (76%).

That decline is mostly due to a 42-point drop in approval among Republicans (76% approved in 2022 vs. 34% today). There was also a 9-point drop among Independents while Democrats held steady (roughly 8 in 10 approving).

Fifty-six percent of voters favor continuing financial aid for the Ukrainians. That is unchanged since last year, but down 7 points from a high of 63% in January 2023.

"Republican support for U.S. assistance to Ukraine has dropped as the new president and vice president have pushed for a ceasefire and offered only conditional support of Zelenskyy," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. "Elite cues matter for partisan opinion."

Half of voters, 50%, approve of the U.S. providing financial aid to the Israeli government for its military, down 2 points from last June and 10 points from November 2023 (just weeks after the Hamas attack).

Regarding the conflict itself, 55% side more with the Israelis than the Palestinians, about where it was in January (54%). However, support has been on a steady decline since the start of the war in October 2023, when 68% favored the Israelis.

Overall, 32% support the Palestinians, nearly double the 18% backing them in 2023.

Just a third of Democrats back the Israelis (34%) while half support the Palestinians (50%), a reversal from the start of the war when 6 in 10 supported the Israelis (59%) and a quarter the Palestinians (25%). Majority support for the Israelis has mostly held steady among Republicans (77% now, 79% October 2023) and Independents (53%, 58%).

When asked a more general question about how much the U.S. should be spending on humanitarian foreign aid, voters are divided: 36% want to keep it the same as last year, 39% want it decreased, while 23% want to see it increased.

Trump is generally underwater when it comes to his handling of foreign affairs. His job ratings are net negative by 5 points on his handling of Israel (45% approve, 50% disapprove), by 7 points on China, by 8 points on Mexico, by 10 points on Ukraine, by 16 points on Russia, and by 23 points on Canada.

Trump’s job approval numbers on Russia have improved by 5 points since Fox last asked the question (from 35% in April 2018 to 40% today), while on China they have declined by 4 points (49% in April 2017 to 45% today).

Overall, 49% approve of the job Trump is doing as president – matching a record high.

Conducted March 14-17, 2025 under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 994 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (123) and cellphones (648) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (223). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error associated with results among subgroups are higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.