Israel launches new ground operation in Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deployed troops to Gaza for the first time since the collapse of Israel's ceasefire agreement with Hamas on Wednesday.

The IDF troops are deployed to the Netzarim corridor, a key section of Gaza that essentially cuts the strip in half. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to vow that Israel will maintain is military operations until every hostage has been returned from Hamas custody.

The IDF described Wednesday's deployment as a "limited ground operation," but has not said whether it will remain limited to the Netzarim corridor.

The move follows a multi-day wave of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that killed over 400 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The IDF says its strikes on Monday and Tuesday eliminated a number of mid- and high-level Hamas officials. Among them was Essam al-Da'alis, head of the Hamas government and "the most senior figure of authority in the Gaza Strip."

The IDF and ISA also determined with "high probability" that Israeli strikes eliminated Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmed Abu-Watfa, the Minister of Internal Affairs in charge of Hamas' Internal Security Forces; Bahajat Hassan Mohammed Abu-Sultan, who served as Head of Hamas' Internal Security Forces; and Ahmed Amar Abdullah Alhata, who served as Hamas' Minister of Justice.

Israel on Wednesday also said it eliminated Yasser Muhammad Harb Musa, who was responsible for security affairs in Hamas' political bureau, in addition to Muhammad Al-Jamasi, Head of the Hamas Emergency Committee.

President Donald Trump's administration backed Israel's move to end the ceasefire in a statement on Monday.

"Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war," National Security Council (NSC) spokesman Brian Hughes told Fox News.

The White House has not responded to the deployment of Troops in Gaza on Wednesday.

Israel will intensify its military actions against Hamas moving forward, authorities said.

"Under the direction of the political echelon, the IDF and Shin Bet are widely attacking terrorist targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip, more details below," the IDF and ISA said.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.