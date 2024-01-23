Fox News Politics: Trump dominates New Hampshire

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

- New Hampshire's GOP primary results are coming in as Trump and Haley face off. Visit Fox News for live coverage

- Democrats hold an "unsanctioned" primary – with Biden appearing only as a write-in candidate

- Pelosi, AOC accused of ‘disdain for law’ for social media use

Trump dominating in New Hampshire

Former President Trump and Nikki Haley are the last two Republicans campaigning for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

Trump's early results are strong, and the Fox News Decision desk projects that the former president will handily win the most delegates in the state.

The stakes are high for Haley. If she comes in with a strong showing, she could stay in the race for more state primaries in the coming weeks. But Trump's impressive, record-breaking showing in Iowa may cast some doubt about whether Haley has a path to the nomination.

Biden also took a victory in New Hampshire — but an empty one. A dispute between New Hampshire and the DNC made it an "unsanctioned" primary. Still, Biden will take the most votes through a write-in campaign. Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, however, could be in the double digits – an embarrassment for the incumbent president.

‘VERY UNITED’: Trump tells Fox News Digital that he is ‘very honored’ by New Hampshire victory ...Read more

HALEY STAYS IN: Haley is in second place out of two, but in a primary-night speech she said "New Hampshire is the first in the nation, not the last' ...Read more

'NO LOVE LOST': GOP pressure mounts for McConnell to endorse Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary …Read more

Capitol Hill

AIMING HIGH: Republican states unite with pro-life doctors for SCOTUS abortion pill battle …Read more

'NANNY STATE ALIVE AND WELL': Schumer's call for federal crackdown on nicotine pouches faces backlash …Read more

GOP CIVIL WAR: Marjorie Taylor Greene backs primary rival to House Freedom Caucus chair …Read more

SLAMMING TRUMP VOTERS: AOC says Trump affirms 'insecure men’s idea of masculinity' …Read more

Biden White House

'MOST RESPONSIBLE': Biden calls Trump 'most responsible' for 'stripping away' abortion ...Read more

'NEVER BEEN CROSSED': Kamala Harris stands by independence of DOJ investigations into Trump …Read more

COFFERS ARE DRY: Pentagon finally runs out of money for Ukraine, urges 50 allies continue supporting Kyiv …Read more

‘NONRESPONSIVE’: Ernst urges OMB to audit and post Biden admin agency heads' work schedules …Read more

'IMPROPER MEDICAL PRACTICES': White House pharmacy operated improperly: DOD report …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

NEW HAMPSHIRE BLOG: Follow for updates on the New Hampshire presidential primary …Read more

'SICK OF IT': Biden challenger gives scathing rebuke to reporters asking about third-party bid …Read more

‘TO BE HONEST WITH YOU’: Sen. Scott reveals the moment he realized his new fiancee was 'the one' …Read more

BEST FUTURE: Tim Scott reveals the 'one simple question' that led to his Trump endorsement …Read more

Across America

DA IN DANGER: Georgia Senate Republicans consider special panel to investigate Fani Willis misconduct allegations …Read more

APPEAL DENIED: Federal appeals court denies Trump request to toss gag order in DC election case …Read more

PURCHASED FROM HUNTER: Hunter Biden's lawyer confirms he still holds stake in Chinese equity firm …Read more