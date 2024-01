Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., endorsed a primary challenger against House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., Monday, further pushing herself away from the ultra-conservative group she was once part of.

"John McGuire is a Navy SEAL who has stood with President Donald J. Trump since he came down the escalator," Greene wrote on X.

"Bob Good is an angry, disloyal, MAGA traitor who was caught on camera trashing President Trump and doing everything he could to defeat President Trump. Bob Good is NO GOOD and cannot be trusted."

Greene’s endorsement came just a day after Good endorsed Trump for president and as he faces criticism from MAGA circles for not falling in line behind the ex-president earlier.

An attack ad released against Good by the Virginians For Conservative Leadership PAC shows what appears to be a secret recording of the congressman saying, "I can’t sit by and watch and then regret that we nominated Trump."

Good endorsed Trump minutes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race.

He said in a statement Sunday, "We need President Trump to secure our border, strengthen our military, reestablish our energy dominance and reinvigorate our economy. I am committed to doing everything I can to help ensure he is re-elected President."

Greene was ousted from the Freedom Caucus in the middle of last year after disagreements over ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s election last January, which much of the caucus had opposed.

She’s been critical of the group and some of its members since then, such as when she told reporters in September, "I’m not a member of the burn-it-all-down caucus anymore."

The Georgia Republican derided Freedom Caucus Policy Chair Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, as "Colonel Sanders" when they publicly traded barbs over her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Good was one of eight House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy in October. Greene had been one of the former leader's allies.

His primary challenger is Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, who only took office earlier this month. Prior to that, McGuire served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2019 until early 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to Good’s campaign for comment on Greene’s endorsement but did not hear back.