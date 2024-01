Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Donald Trump "affirms" the insecurities of men and White people, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remarked on a podcast last week.

The Democratic congresswoman appeared on the "I’ve Had It" podcast on Jan. 16 with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan where she discussed her views on President Biden and Trump and what happens when people identify too much with politicians.

Ocasio-Cortez said, "Donald Trump is what you actually get when you want a politician to embody all of your hopes and dreams and caricature of yourselves. Donald Trump affirms insecure men’s idea of masculinity. They affirm insecure people’s idea of wealth-"

"Internalized misogyny," Welch interjected.

JOY REID ACCUSES WHITE CHRISTIAN IOWANS OF WANTING TO HAVE PEOPLE OF COLOR 'BOW DOWN' TO THEM

"Yeah. Insecure White folks’ idea of race," Ocasio-Cortez continued in the interview. "Like, that’s what you get when you want your everything to come – all of your life, and identity-affirming things, to come from electoral politics, you get demagogues, people who symbolize these psychological things. Joe Biden doesn’t do that, and I think that’s actually a good thing, because…it’s — it’s more honest, I think, about where we are, whether we like it or not."

She noted that while she disagrees with President Biden on several issues, such as his response to the war in Gaza, she is planning to look beyond that for the good of the country in the 2024 election.

"I don’t associate myself with what’s happening [in Gaza]. But at the end of the day, we have to acknowledge that we just can’t allow this fascist movement to grow in this country. And what I think is actually hopeful about our politics is that we can exist outside of electoral politics in organizing our communities and standing with our friends," Ocasio-Cortez said.

She continued, "And, you know, if it’s coming down to this next election, for me personally, the decision to vote is not a difficult one for me, because, just because I’m voting for him doesn’t mean that he embodies everything about me."

Though Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Biden for a second term, the left-leaning No Excuses PAC, led by Ocasio-Cortez's former communications director Corbin Trent, published an ad earlier this month that encouraged him to drop out of the race.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BLASTS BIDEN OVER 'LURCH TO THE RIGHT': 'IT'S QUITE DANGEROUS'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The reality is that if you attempt to cling to power, your legacy will be Donald Trump’s final destruction of our democracy," the ad read. "If you step aside, however, you’ll be remembered as one of the greatest presidents in history. Thank you, Joe… But now it’s time to go."