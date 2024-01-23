Schumer's call for federal crackdown on Zyn nicotine pouches faces backlash: 'Nanny state alive and well'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for a federal crackdown on Zyn nicotine pouches, eliciting strong backlash in return.

The Democrat lawmaker recently issued a "warning to parents" and said young people are getting hooked on the nicotine pouches from social media, CBS New York reported on Sunday.

"It's a pouch packed with problems – high levels of nicotine," Schumer said at a press conference. "So today, I'm delivering a warning to parents because these nicotine pouches seem to lock their sites on young kids, teenagers and even lower. And then use the social media to hook them."

The local outlet reported Schumer is urging the Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration to investigate Zyn "for concerns relating to marketing and health effects."

The news segment made its rounds on social media on Tuesday and provoked strong responses against Schumer and the call for a federal crackdown.

"Joe Biden wants to ban menthol cigarettes. Chuck Schumer wants to ban Zyn. The nanny state is alive and well with today's Democrat Party," the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) wrote on X.

"We live in a world where Joe Biden and the Democrats are allowing fentanyl to flood across the border from Mexico and China to poison our communities. What is Chuck Schumer's response? 'Let's go after Zyn,'" GOP communications strategist Steve Guest said.

"Schumer about to make a lot of people single issue Republican voters," NRSC communications director Mike Berg wrote.

Others, including Republican Reps. Lisa McClain of Michigan and Mike Waltz of Florida also joined in against Schumer.

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.