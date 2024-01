Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Vice President Harris defended the independence of the Biden administration's Department of Justice on Monday and said, "that line has never been crossed."

CNN's Laura Coates asked Harris about Donald Trump's "election interference" accusations against the administration as he faced four criminal indictments. Harris argued that Americans care about the rule of law,

"But what about the accusation that it is Biden's DOJ that is overseeing any of the charges against him?" Coates asked.

"Well, listen, everyone who is paying close attention understand that there is a clear and nonnegotiable division in terms of the separation between our administration and what the Department of Justice does, in terms of its investigations, in terms of its prosecutions. And that line has never been crossed," the vice president said.

Coates asked how Harris would respond to those who believe the investigations into Trump can be attributed to the Biden administration, or the DOJ and were all "orchestrated as one."

"What he is saying is not factual, period. Period. And that would not be new for him, would it?" Harris responded.

Harris also responded to a question about state efforts to remove Trump from the ballot, such as in Maine. "Are you leaving it up to the courts or to the voters?" Coates asked.

"Those cases are all being litigated. I will watch as they go through their process," Harris said.

Harris has made several media appearances recently, including two interviews with ABC News in January.

She expressed confidence in the Biden-Harris ticket during an interview with ABC's Mary Bruce ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

"Well, let me just tell you this. No matter who the Republican nominee is, we're winning. We're winning," she said. The vice president said the ticket beat Trump in 2020 and would "beat him again" in 2024, should he be the nominee.

However, Harris, during an interview on "The View," said she was "scared as heck" about possibly losing to Trump in 2024.

She also said President Biden and herself needed to earn their re-election.

"We have to earn the re-elect, and we have to communicate what we have achieved," she said. "And that is going to be one of our big challenges. We've done a lot of good work, we have to let people know who brung it to them."