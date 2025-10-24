Fox News Politics Newsletter: Zohran Mamdani lands key NYC mayoral endorsement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Mamdani accuses Cuomo of 'Islamophobic rhetoric' as contentious NYC mayoral race comes down to the wire

-Trump parachutes into key 2025 race as GOP aims to flip governor's office in blue-leaning state

-Letitia James was arraigned in Virginia on federal bank fraud charges tied to 2020 home purchase

Zohran Mamdani lands long-waited key endorsement in New York City mayoral race

It took four months, but one of the top Democrats in New York State has finally endorsed New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

With Election Day closing in, Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the top Democrat in the U.S. House, on Friday announced his support for Mamdani, the 33-year-old democratic socialist state lawmaker from the New York City borough of Queens, in a statement to the New York Times.

"Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy," Jeffries said…READ MORE.



White House

STEER CLEAR: Trump's beef import plan ignores the real problem squeezing American cattle ranchers

TROOP LIFELINE: Mystery Trump ally donates $130M to cover troops’ paychecks amid shutdown chaos

ONGOING COOPERATION: FIRST ON FOX: Qatari embassy official reveals Biden admin role in new Idaho training facility finalized under Trump

'SHAMELESS': Trump admin accuses Hillary Clinton of stealing White House furniture as former first lady slams ballroom plan

FIRST DAUGHTER FURY: Chelsea Clinton rips Trump's 'disregard for history' with White House ballroom construction

'HIT HARD': Democrats, liberal media's violent rhetoric against Trump, Republicans goes back over a decade

TAXPAYERS WIN: Rubio ditches conference travel, slashes nearly $100M in expenses from Biden State Department bloat

World Stage

'A BOLD DECISION': Trump and Kim Jong Un should make 'bold decision' to meet during his Asia trip, South Korean official says

Capitol Hill

BERNIE BREAKS RANKS: Sanders praises Trump, slams Biden on border: ‘You’ve got to have borders, period’

CAPITOL STALEMATE: Johnson shuts down House to pressure Schumer as government standstill nears one month

FEELING BLUE: 'Stay tuned': Jeffries repeatedly dodges Mamdani endorsement as self-imposed race deadline looms

Across America

THE JOKER: Mamdani laughs off criticism that his tax hike proposals will compel New Yorkers to flee

THE THREE THREATENED: Dem staffer threatened to ‘put a knot’ on GOP lawmaker’s head, judge grants protection order

IN TROUBLE: Dems lagging in make or break outreach campaign that could decide New Jersey election, DNC leader warns

'UNHINGED RHETORIC': Dems urged to ‘stop siding with illegal aliens’ after activist rams agents in sanctuary city

CAMPAIGN DRAMA: Letitia James 'wreaking havoc' on New York in ways voters may not even realize: GOP challenger