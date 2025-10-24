Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Zohran Mamdani lands key NYC mayoral endorsement

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Mamdani accuses Cuomo of 'Islamophobic rhetoric' as contentious NYC mayoral race comes down to the wire

-Trump parachutes into key 2025 race as GOP aims to flip governor's office in blue-leaning state

-Letitia James was arraigned in Virginia on federal bank fraud charges tied to 2020 home purchase

Zohran Mamdani lands long-waited key endorsement in New York City mayoral race

It took four months, but one of the top Democrats in New York State has finally endorsed New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

With Election Day closing in, Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the top Democrat in the U.S. House, on Friday announced his support for Mamdani, the 33-year-old democratic socialist state lawmaker from the New York City borough of Queens, in a statement to the New York Times.

"Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy," Jeffries said…READ MORE.
 

Mamdani and Jeffries split

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has said he will weigh in on the NYC mayoral race, where Zohran Mamdani is the frontrunner, this week. (Angelina Katsanis-Pool/Getty Images; Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

STEER CLEAR: Trump's beef import plan ignores the real problem squeezing American cattle ranchers

TROOP LIFELINE: Mystery Trump ally donates $130M to cover troops’ paychecks amid shutdown chaos

Trump visits Selfridge Air National Guard Base

President Donald Trump speaks during a visit with Michigan Air National Guard Troops April 29, 2025, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ONGOING COOPERATION: FIRST ON FOX: Qatari embassy official reveals Biden admin role in new Idaho training facility finalized under Trump

'SHAMELESS': Trump admin accuses Hillary Clinton of stealing White House furniture as former first lady slams ballroom plan

Bill and Hillary Clinton at President Trump's second inauguration

The Trump White House accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of stealing White House furniture in a 2001 controversy as Democrats slam President Trump's ballroom project. (Melina Mara - Pool/Getty Images)

FIRST DAUGHTER FURY: Chelsea Clinton rips Trump's 'disregard for history' with White House ballroom construction

'HIT HARD': Democrats, liberal media's violent rhetoric against Trump, Republicans goes back over a decade

TAXPAYERS WIN: Rubio ditches conference travel, slashes nearly $100M in expenses from Biden State Department bloat

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, arrives for an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

World Stage

'A BOLD DECISION': Trump and Kim Jong Un should make 'bold decision' to meet during his Asia trip, South Korean official says

President Trump shakes hands with Kim Jong Un

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019.  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

BERNIE BREAKS RANKS: Sanders praises Trump, slams Biden on border: ‘You’ve got to have borders, period’

CAPITOL STALEMATE: Johnson shuts down House to pressure Schumer as government standstill nears one month

Chuck Schumer and Mike Johnson

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Mike Johnson are at odds over the government shutdown. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz; REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

FEELING BLUE: 'Stay tuned': Jeffries repeatedly dodges Mamdani endorsement as self-imposed race deadline looms

Across America 

THE JOKER: Mamdani laughs off criticism that his tax hike proposals will compel New Yorkers to flee

THE THREE THREATENED: Dem staffer threatened to ‘put a knot’ on GOP lawmaker’s head, judge grants protection order

Composite image showing Rep. Mikie Sherril and Jack Ciattarelli speaking on two different events

Asian American voters will play a big role in the New Jersey gubernatorial election as a DNC official warns the party should increase its AAPI outreach efforts in coming elections.  (Victor J. Blue/Getty Images;Mark Kauzlarich/Getty Images)

IN TROUBLE: Dems lagging in make or break outreach campaign that could decide New Jersey election, DNC leader warns

'UNHINGED RHETORIC': Dems urged to ‘stop siding with illegal aliens’ after activist rams agents in sanctuary city

New York Attorney General Letitia James stands at a podium

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul during a press conference in New York City on November 6, 2024, discussing the impact of Donald Trump’s reelection as president. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CAMPAIGN DRAMA: Letitia James 'wreaking havoc' on New York in ways voters may not even realize: GOP challenger

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue