Trump and Kim Jong Un should make 'bold decision' to meet during his Asia trip, South Korean official says

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should make a "bold decision" to meet during the American president’s upcoming trip to Asia, South Korea’s unification minister declared Friday.

Chung Dong-young made the remark as Trump is set to leave Friday night for a five-day trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, Reuters reported.

"The leaders of North Korea and the U.S. must not miss this chance," Chung was quoted by Reuters as telling South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. "They need to make a bold decision."

"It would help North Korea's international standing and improve its people's lives ... and for that, peace and stability need to be guaranteed and that's only possible by meeting President Trump," Chung reportedly added.

The last time Trump and Kim met was on June 30, 2019, at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

Earlier this month, a White House official told Fox News Digital that, "President Trump remains open to talking with Kim Jong Un, without any preconditions."

"President Trump in his first term held three historic summits with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un that stabilized the Korean Peninsula. U.S. policy on North Korea has not changed," the official added.

In late September, Kim said he has "good personal memories" of Trump from their first meetings and there is "no reason not to" resume dialogue with the U.S. if it "abandons its delusional obsession with denuclearization," according to The Associated Press.

North Korea later test-fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday ahead of Trump’s departure to Asia.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr, Morgan Phillips and The Associated Press contributed to this report.