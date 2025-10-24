Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump and Kim Jong Un should make 'bold decision' to meet during his Asia trip, South Korean official says

President Donald Trump is leaving for a trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
White House: 'More good deals' coming as Trump embarks on Asia trip Video

White House: 'More good deals' coming as Trump embarks on Asia trip

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President Donald Trump's meeting with China's Xi Jinping, the administration's efforts to thwart cartels and the government shutdown.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should make a "bold decision" to meet during the American president’s upcoming trip to Asia, South Korea’s unification minister declared Friday.

Chung Dong-young made the remark as Trump is set to leave Friday night for a five-day trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, Reuters reported.

"The leaders of North Korea and the U.S. must not miss this chance," Chung was quoted by Reuters as telling South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. "They need to make a bold decision."

"It would help North Korea's international standing and improve its people's lives ... and for that, peace and stability need to be guaranteed and that's only possible by meeting President Trump," Chung reportedly added.

TRUMP TOUTS KIM JONG UN RELATIONSHIP AMID SOUTH KOREA SUMMIT

President Trump shakes hands with Kim Jong Un

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019.  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The last time Trump and Kim met was on June 30, 2019, at the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES BALLISTIC MISSILES DAYS BEFORE TRUMP'S VISIT TO THE PENINSULA

President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27, 2019.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, a White House official told Fox News Digital that, "President Trump remains open to talking with Kim Jong Un, without any preconditions."

"President Trump in his first term held three historic summits with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un that stabilized the Korean Peninsula. U.S. policy on North Korea has not changed," the official added.

In late September, Kim said he has "good personal memories" of Trump from their first meetings and there is "no reason not to" resume dialogue with the U.S. if it "abandons its delusional obsession with denuclearization," according to The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump stands by Kim Jong Un during 2019 meeting

President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019.  (Susan Walsh/AP)

North Korea later test-fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday ahead of Trump’s departure to Asia.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr, Morgan Phillips and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

