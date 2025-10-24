Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

House Of Representatives

Johnson shuts down House to pressure Schumer as government standstill nears one month

The House has not been in session since Sept 19

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has canceled votes in the House of Representatives for a fourth straight week as the government shutdown shows no signs of ending.

Johnson’s move is a part of his continued pressure strategy on Senate Democrats and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who have sunk the GOP’s federal funding plan 12 times since Sept. 19, when the House passed the measure.

Sept. 19 was also the last day the House was in session, meaning lawmakers have been largely in their home districts for over a month.

Republicans are pushing a short-term extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025 spending levels through Nov. 21, aimed at giving congressional negotiators time to strike a longer-term deal for FY2026.

SCREAMING MATCH ERUPTS BETWEEN HAKEEM JEFFRIES, MIKE LAWLER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CHAOS CONTINUES

A split image of Chuck Schumer and Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, is canceling House votes to pressure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, for refusing to agree to a GOP-led plan to avert a government shutdown. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Democrats, furious at being sidelined in federal funding discussions, have been withholding their support for any spending bill that does not also extend COVID-19 pandemic-era enhanced Obamacare subsidies that are due to expire at the end of this year.

Johnson's decision was made public on Friday afternoon during a brief pro forma session in the House. Under rules dictated by the Constitution, the chamber must meet for brief periods every few days called "pro forma" sessions to ensure continuity, even if there are no formal legislative matters at hand.

Pro forma sessions can also be opportunities for lawmakers to give brief speeches or introduce legislation that they otherwise would not have. 

Democrats have criticized Johnson's decision, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., telling reporters that House Republicans have been "on vacation for the last four weeks."

Capitol building with falling money

The government is in a shutdown after Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal funding. (Getty Images)

Republicans, however, have largely stayed united behind Johnson as the shutdown continues.

But there have been several notable defections. Both Reps. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have made their criticism of Johnson's strategy known publicly for weeks.

"I believe very strongly that it's the wrong decision," Kiley told MSNBC earlier this week, adding House lawmakers were not "doing all the things we're supposed to be doing" aside from figuring out how to end the shutdown.

BATTLEGROUND REPUBLICANS HOLD THE LINE AS JOHNSON PRESSURES DEMS ON SHUTDOWN

Kevin Kiley on stage during a debate

Rep. Kevin Kiley, seen in August 2023, has been critical of Johnson's shutdown strategy. (Scott Strazzante-Pool/Getty Images)

Multiple House lawmakers have also raised concerns about being out of session on private weekly calls that Johnson holds with members of the GOP conference.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, was the most recent House Republican to suggest the GOP could be in a stronger position if they were back in Washington, Fox News Digital was told.

"I think the longer that we are out, the messaging is starting to get old," Van Duyne told fellow House Republicans on their Tuesday call.

