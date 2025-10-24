'Stay tuned': Jeffries repeatedly dodges Mamdani endorsement as self-imposed deadline looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is remaining quiet on the New York City mayoral race, despite his self-imposed deadline of weighing in before early voting fast approaches on Saturday morning.

The top House Democrat was asked multiple times about Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, and whether he will endorse him, during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Jeffries has said multiple times that he would speak about the race before early voting begins in New York City — which is coming at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.

"Stay tuned," he told one reporter when asked if he was ready to endorse Mamdani.

He was asked about Mamdani again a short while later, when a reporter queried, "Why are you refusing to endorse?"

"I have not refused to endorse. I have refused to articulate my position, and I will momentarily, at some point in advance of early voting," Jeffries said.

A third reporter asked Jeffries whether he believed his refusal to endorse was "splitting the Democratic Party."

"I traveled throughout the country, and the Democratic Party is as unified as I've seen us throughout the entirety of this year, and you're about to experience that in real time. So it won't be hypothetical. You're about to see it in real time in Virginia, in New Jersey, and in California as it relates to prop 50," Jeffries said, without mentioning his home state of New York.

"As I've said, I will have more to say about the mayor's race when I have more to say about the mayor's race in advance of early voting, when I'm back home tomorrow."

Fox News Digital then asked why Jeffries was waiting until the 11th hour to weigh in on the race, to which he tersely responded, "This question has been asked and answered repeatedly."

Notably, Jeffries would not have been able to make his endorsement at the press conference. Lawmakers are barred from making political statements or solicitations on Capitol grounds.

Mamdani is the current frontrunner in the race between himself, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent.

While he's gained support from progressives in Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the top two Democrats on Capitol Hill — Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. — have been silent.

Politico reported on Friday afternoon that Jeffries would endorse Mamdani later Friday.