Fox News Politics Newsletter: Waltz under fire

-Newsom foe picked by Trump for key prosecutor job vows to 'dismantle' sanctuary state shields

-Trump's DOGE push slashes millions in DEI contracts funding 'divisive ideologies' in blue states

-Hawley, Senate Judiciary panel to hear from muzzled Meta whistleblower next week

Signal Chat Snowball

President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Waltz, has repeatedly landed in hot water in recent days, beginning with an uproar from Democrats over a Signal chat leak with high-ranking national security officials that has since snowballed.

Trump and his administration, however, repeatedly have defended the national security leader publicly.

Waltz, who previously served as a Florida congressman and as a decorated combat Green Beret, has come under fire from Democrats and critics since March, when the Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg published a firsthand account of getting added to a Signal group chat with top national security leaders , including Waltz, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, while they discussed strikes against Yemen terrorists…Read more

White House

'NAZI NEPO BABY': Unearthed photo shows smiling Obama touring SpaceX alongside 'Nazi nepo baby' Elon Musk

'CASH AVALANCHE': President Trump, conservatives celebrate ‘absolutely massive’ Florida special elections sweep

'THE PATIENT LIVED': Trump issues ‘prognosis’ for US after tariffs in medical metaphor

CHANGE OF POLICY: Trump admin moves to more easily fire federal workers at 2 agencies: report

COURT TURBULENCE: Trump faces Judge Boasberg over migrant deportation flights defying court order

World Stage

'REAL LEADERSHIP': Trump invites El Salvador's Bukele to White House for 'working visit'

COSMIC CLASH: Space Force chief fires off dire warning about Chinese capability to knock out US satellites

'RESTORING DIALOGUE': Kremlin official says he's meeting Trump admin in first Russian visit to US since Ukraine war

Capitol Hill

UNLIKELY ALLY: Trump gets rare Democrat support for new tariffs: 'This is a good start'

'LONG-OVERDUE': Trump's GOP allies praise new tariff strategy, Dem critics say they will only make life more difficult

'UNBELIEVABLY DISLOYAL': Senate approves resolution against Trump's Canada tariffs hours after 'Liberation Day' event

CALIFORNIA CLASH: Congress barrels toward showdown over Biden-era rule letting California ban gas cars

POWER STRUGGLE: Bipartisan senators' bill would require Congress to approve new tariffs

GOOD TIMING: House Democrats to head to U.S.-Mexico border in California to scrutinize Trump security policies

Across America

'FULL SUPPORT': Top House Republican backs Byron Donalds for Florida governor

FIRST ON FOX: Washington Post article hyping anti-DOGE protesters in deep red state omits crucial details

DOWNWARD DOGE: Musk's political baggage: Polls show Americans sour on Trump's most visible advisor

WATCHDOG: Pentagon watchdog opens probe into Hegseth’s use of Signal to discuss Houthi attack plans

ONE-WAY TICKET: ICE says it deported 174 criminal migrants from Texas, including a man with 39 illegal entries