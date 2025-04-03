House Democrats to head to U.S.-Mexico border in California to scrutinize Trump security policies

A delegation of House Democratic lawmakers will visit a portion of the southern border on Friday to conduct oversight of the Trump administration's border policies "firsthand" as authorities continue the president's mass deportation program.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-MS., the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, will lead the delegation.

Also going will be Reps. Lou Correa and Sara Jacobs, both of California; Delia Ramirez of Illinois; LaMonica McIver and Nellie Pou, both of New Jersey; and Tim Kennedy of New York.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Thompson's office. The lawmakers will visit the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who has called for greater border security in the past, criticized the timing of the visit.

"For years, I invited leaders from both parties to witness the crisis at our Southern Border," he wrote on X. "Few listened. Now—just one month into the new administration—border crossings are down 95%. Now the Democrats want to come see it? The invasion is over. The border is secure."

The Trump administration has deported more than 100,000 illegal migrants in the weeks since Trump returned to the White House on Jan. 20, according to a New York Post report citing a Department of Homeland Security official.

"He’s doing what he was voted in to do. Point blank!" a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source told the outlet.

Trump’s second term, much like his first, has consisted of executive orders , enforcing current laws and hard-line messaging to clamp down on illegal crossings. On his first day back in office, he declared a national emergency at the southern border.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.