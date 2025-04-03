Top House Republican backs Byron Donalds for Florida governor

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is backing Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for Florida governor.

"Byron Donalds is a principled conservative leader who Floridians can trust as their next Governor," Johnson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, which was first reported by Politico Playbook.

"In Congress, Byron has been tenacious in standing up for Florida and President Trump’s America First agenda. I have no doubt he will bring that same fighting spirit with him as Governor, working every day to improve the lives of Florida families. My good friend Byron Donalds has my full support," Johnson added.

The Sunshine State Republican thanked Johnson for his support, calling him a "good friend" in a post on X.

"From local Tea Party Activism to the State House & the halls of Congress to my candidacy for Governor of Florida, my fight for the Sunshine State has been unwavering. Together, we are Making America Great Again," Donalds added.

The congressman announced his gubernatorial bid in February after President Donald Trump had already pledged to endorse him if he chose to run.

"Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" Trump declared in a February Truth Social post.

Last month Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., endorsed Donalds' gubernatorial bid.

Current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is serving his second consecutive term, is not eligible to run again in 2026.

The Florida constitution stipulates, "No person who has, or but for resignation would have, served as governor or acting governor for more than six years in two consecutive terms shall be elected governor for the succeeding term."